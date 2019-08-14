PRICE TOYOTA UNVEILS EXCITING NEW 2020 TOYOTA SUPRA GR

The launch edition of the 2020 Toyota Supra GR will be raffled off at Price Toyota

Raffle Holders Will Be Eligible to Purchase New Supra Launch Car

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when you cross a Toyota and a BMW? You get what Car and Driver Magazine says is “Toyota’s…best driver’s car ever.” Imagine driving a Toyota that goes from zero to 60 in 3.8 seconds! Welcome to the brand new 2020 Toyota Supra GR, a breathtaking new offering from Toyota that shares its platform with the BMW Z4 convertible. And, Price Toyota of New Castle is making this iconic new sports car available to a lucky raffle winner at the incredibly low MSRP of $57,519. More important, the proceeds from the raffle will go to benefit the Nemours/ Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington. The raffle ends on August 31.

To become eligible to purchase the new Supra, car buyers must visit Price Toyota and purchase raffle tickets. A single ticket is $20, three tickets are available for $50, seven tickets are $100, and a group of 20 tickets is $200.

The previous Toyota Supra Mark IV had marked the end of the Supra era in 1998, but, like the mythical Phoenix, it has risen from the ash heap of automotive history. The 2020 GR Supra carries forth a tradition that goes back 40 years, and it's a legacy the company didn’t take lightly. It was imperative for the designers at Toyota’s Calty Design Research Center to take the time to make something that not only honored the Supra heritage, but also would become this generation's leading definition of performance.

Each dealership around the nation will receive one launch edition of the all new Supra GR. The vehicle comes equipped with a 6.5-inch display with Bluetooth, Alcantara seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual automatic climate control, rain sensing windshield wipers, keyless smart entry, and a safety suite including a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist, and automatic high beams.

The Premium upgrades to an 8.8-inch touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, a head-up display, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and heated, leather-trimmed seats—all for a price of $57,519. The new Supra GR is in such demand a dealership in Jacksonville, Florida sold its Supra for $198,583.

Price Toyota, located at 168 N. Dupont Highway in New Castle, has been serving the Delaware community for over 34 years, with one of the state’s largest inventories of new and used Toyota cars, trucks, or SUVs. In addition, the dealership’s mission is to partner with area charities, fundraisers and events in order to give back to those that have helped make the dealership successful over the years.

The Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children is operated by the Nemours Foundation, a non-profit organization created by philanthropist Alfred I. du Pont in 1936 and dedicated to improving the health of children.

