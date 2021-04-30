Creatio Partners with PositiveEdge Solutions to Help Financial Industry Improve Decision Making with AI and Low-Code
New alliance will empower business, financial services and insurance sector with AI-powered low-code/no-code solutionsBOSTON, MA, USA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced its partnership with PositiveEdge Solutions, a global leader in consulting, training, digital transformation, technology and engineering services.
The partnership between PositiveEdge Solutions and Creatio will empower Banks and Financial Services organizations in India to implement decision making with AI and ML technologies where existing legacy technologies are complex and expensive to meet the needs of BFSI sector. Right from automating lending processes to consolidating front and middle-office processes, Creatio’s low-code platform can enable segmenting audience by various criteria and engage them with personalized offers in the right channel, at the right time.
Sharing common values of excellence, expertise and innovation Creatio and PositiveEdge Solutions are committed to empowering clients with an intelligent low-code platform for process management and CRM that helps businesses manage the complete customer journey and accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations.
Creatio helps organizations create low-code companies by providing a platform that allows for automating business ideas in minutes. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is consistently recognized by top industry analysts, including Gartner and Forrester.
Amit Kumar Singh, Chief Operating Officer, at PositiveEdge Solutions, said, “Banks and Insurance companies in India have to differentiate themselves in the highly competitive market they operate in, and by using Creatio’s lead scoring model, these organizations can focus on the hottest leads, and streamline workflows with the next best offer option. With this unique offering from Creatio called churn prediction, FIs and Banks can avoid customer loss to competitors. We are very confident of a successful partnership with Creatio as we bring their innovative solutions to the large Indian marketplace.”
“In today’s highly competitive business environment, more and more companies demand for intelligent solutions for CRM and business process management to help them streamline customer-facing processes and gain a genuine competitive advantage to boost profits and more effectively engage their customers. With a strategic alliance of PositiveEdge Solutions and Creatio, more businesses worldwide will have an opportunity to benefit from the top-notch intelligent tools designed to streamline, orchestrate and accelerate key business processes,” said Alex Donchuk, Global Channel Director at Creatio.
About Creatio
About PositiveEdge Solutions
PositiveEdge Solutions is a CMMI Level 3 Dev maturity and ISO 9001:2015 certified IT services company with offices in the U.S., UAE, and India, specializing in implementation of Customer Relationship Management and Customer Experience solutions. PositiveEdge is a global leader in consulting, training, digital transformation, technology and engineering services. Enterprises with unique and highly specialized requirements find PositiveEdge to be the perfect partner for their business.
