Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Growth Continues With Increasing Investment In Medical R&D

Research Antibodies And Reagents Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Increasing investment in medical and health research and development (R&D) is predicted to contribute to the growth of the research reagent market and research antibodies market. In the field of life science research, antibodies and reagents are essential components for the investigation of biological processes or causes of diseases through careful experimentation, observation, laboratory work, analysis, and testing. According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s (AAAS) statistics published in December 2019, the total investment in medical and health research in the US grew by 6.4%. The health industry invested $129.5 billion (66.7%), followed by federal agencies investments of $43 billion (22.2%), and $21.7 billion (11.2%) invested by foundations, state & local governments, academic research institutions, and voluntary health associations. Thus, increasing investment in healthcare research and development will increase the utilization of research antibodies and reagents.

However, the global research antibodies and reagents market is expected to decline from $11.79 billion in 2020 to $11.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The research antibodies and reagents market is expected to then reach $14.59 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The research antibody diagnostic reagents market consists of sales of research antibodies, reagents and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce research antibodies and reagents to diagnose and treat different diseases. The revenue generated by the market includes the sales of research antibodies in the form of primary and secondary antibodies extracted from sources such as mouse, rabbit and others, and reagents like stains & dyes, media & serum, fixatives, buffers, probe, solvents, enzymes and others. The companies involved in the research antibodies and reagents market are primarily engaged in developing antibodies and reagents for the application of proteomics, genomics, drug discovery and development by the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, academic & research institutes and contract research organizations.

The research antibodies and reagents market covered in this market is segmented by technology into western blot, immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), multiplex immunosorbent assay, immunoprecipitation, others; by application into proteomics, drug discovery & development, genomics; by end-user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations (CROS).

Major players in the research reagent and antibody industry are Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Lonza Group AG, Abcam plc, GenScript Biotech Corporation, and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Research Antibodies And Reagents Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides research antibodies and reagents market overview, forecast research antibodies and reagents market size and growth for the whole market, research antibodies and reagents market segments, and geographies, research antibodies and reagents market trends, research antibodies and reagents market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

