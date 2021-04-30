Missouri Technology Corporation to launch statewide entrepreneurship and innovation initiative

Missouri Technology Corporation (MTC) is embarking on a data-driven strategic initiative to support entrepreneurship and innovation to drive economic growth through the next decade.

“Missouri Technology Corporation has long been an asset to our state’s entrepreneurs,” Governor Mike Parson said. “I applaud MTC for taking steps to build a new strategy for the next generation of new businesses in our state.”

According to the MOSourcelink Show Me Jobs Report, first-time employers created an average of 41,803 new jobs in Missouri each year for the past five years, signifying the importance of startups to Missouri’s economy.

“Entrepreneurs play a critical role in our state’s economy,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Rob Dixon said. “This initiative will chart the course for how MTC can better foster startup growth for years to come.”

The strategic initiative will be comprised of both a quantitative and qualitative analysis and will result in a report that will:

benchmark Missouri against peer and aspirational states;

benchmark the MTC’s performance against peer organizations;

and clearly define the role of the MTC in promoting entrepreneurship and supporting the advancement of technology and innovation in Missouri.

“We are at the brink of a unique time in the innovation and entrepreneurship landscape,” Chairman of MTC Dr. Dedric Carter said. “MTC has significant potential on the horizon to increase opportunities and impact for entrepreneurs in Missouri. Our strategic initiative will serve as a lens to bring together many rays of light from across the state. Strategic engagement and subsequent consistent investment are critical to our future growth.”

A request for proposals is published on MTC’s website to identify a vendor that will assist MTC in carrying out the initiative.

For more information, visit missouritechnology.com.

About MTC

Missouri Technology Corporation is a public-private partnership created by the Missouri General Assembly to promote entrepreneurship and foster the growth of new and emerging high-tech companies. Its mission is to provide leadership and make strategic investments that help entrepreneurs create and grow technology-based businesses in Missouri.

MTC has deployed just under $44 million in funding to over 135 innovative startup companies through its IDEA fund, helping those companies raise over $1 billion in additional private capital. Additionally, MTC has partnered with over 60 non-profit organizations in communities across the state, investing over $29 million in entrepreneurial-focused infrastructure projects that have served thousands of small businesses across Missouri.