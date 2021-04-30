New Health and Sanitation Measures at Hyatt Zilara Cancun
Green Globe recently recertified Hyatt Zilara Cancun for the third year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Situated on the widest stretch of beach in Zona Hotelera (Hotel Zone), Hyatt Zilara Cancun is an adults-only, all-inclusive resort in Cancun where guests can experience traditional Mexican warmth in an intimate setting on the Caribbean Sea.
The luxury beachfront resort has introduced a range of new health and safety protocols to meet regulation standards established during Covid-19 restrictions. The resort also continues to support its sustainability initiatives despite facing many challenges arising during recent times.
Complimentary Covid-19 Testing
Hyatt Zilara Cancun has implemented comprehensive health and sanitation measures. Hyatt's Global Care and Cleanliness protocols ensure that high quality cleaning and disinfection procedures are carried out at all times at the property and that disposable masks and sanitization stations are available for guests. Contactless check-in and check-outs are also in place along with other new and enhanced digital amenities.
In response to concerns about travelling to other countries during the pandemic, Hyatt is offering complimentary COVID-19 testing for guests returning to the U.S. at any of its 17 resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean. At Hyatt Zilara Cancun this offer is available through to May 31, 2021. Details can be found here
International Women’s Day
Hyatt Zilara Cancun supports policies that promote respect and equality in the workplace. No social, gender or racial discrimination of any kind is practiced or supported at the property. In March this year, the resort celebrated International Women’s Day and thanked all the women of the Hyatt family and around the world for the incredible impact they make each day.
Environmental Responsibility
Waste management strategies at Hyatt Zilara Cancun aim to divert more of its waste from landfill over time. To eliminate the use of plastics at Hyatt hotels globally, plastic straws are now only offered upon request or have been replaced with eco-friendly alternatives. Hyatt Zilara Cancun, like its other sister properties, will also continue to increase its use of compostable or recycled content in product categories like to-go food containers.
