Quirky Underdog Comedy Podcast Makes a Pact to Release 100 Episodes Before Quitting
Artists in the pandemic have had to morph into digital marketers! Already on episode 32, comedians Dominic Leonelli and Amy Jans aren't quitting this time!NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pre-pandemic, the formula for working on your craft as a comedian equaled write a lot plus perform a lot equals growth. Today, something totally unrelated has become related- digital marketing and social media management. New York comedians Dominic Leonelli and Amy Jans created a comedy podcast, Good Afternoon Planet Earth, to find a way to still create in the quarantine. Episodes are released every Monday on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and iHeartRadio Podcasts.
One year ago, Jans and Leonelli spent their days editing, writing, and filming their digital project, Good Afternoon Planet Earth, GAPE-TV- while trying to make ends meet, work, and live stand-up comedy in New York City. After little to no views, they got discouraged and stopped GAPE-TV all together.
When the pandemic hit, they knew that this was a chance to better their online presence. They re-launched their show, Good Afternoon Planet Earth-GAPE-TV, into a podcast and web series filmed remotely. They made a pact to film 100 episodes before quitting this time! Follow them to see if they achieve their goal of making 100 episodes and if these creatives can figure out the business side of running a podcast.
Jans, who just graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in December, said she uses her advertising degree the most in her life with co-producing this podcast. She said that they're still figuring out how to gain an audience for GAPE-TV. "I can write and brainstorm ideas all day. The hard part is that none of it matters if you can't figure out SEO and the technical side of getting your podcast heard. Producing a podcast has helped me learn so many different skills. You have to learn all aspects of pre-production, production, and post-production. This includes editing, graphic design, copywriting, SEO, branding, public relations, community management, social media management, development, writing, sound design, admin, talent booker... The list goes on! But hey, that's every artist in the digital age." Leonelli said "the tech side isn't easy. For a comic producing a podcast, it's like being a bricklayer one day, and to get your paycheck- you got to become a chemical engineer."
For more information, visit www.goodafternoonplanetearth.com.
About Good Afternoon Planet Earth:
Good Afternoon Planet Earth is a comedic podcast and web series starring NYC-based comedians Amy Jans and Dominic Leonelli. GAPE-TV is short for "Good Afternoon Planet Earth." It's the only afternoon show that's filmed in the morning and aired at night! New episodes every Monday on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Spotify, and iHeartRadio.
They talk about a wide range of topics, including a comedic recap of their week, debatable issues, and the occasional guest artist in any genre! What sets Good Afternoon Planet Earth apart from other podcasts is their unique perspective on life. Pretension goes out of the window with GAPE-TV. They don't give pretension; they receive it! You can follow their Instagram @goodafternoonplanetearth_TV. Dom's IG @domofnyc and @domincleonelli and Amy's IG @amyjjans and @idonthaveaniche.
