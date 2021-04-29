Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 1400 Block of Park Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest.

At approximately 4:23 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect forcibly grabbed the victim and attempted to snatch the victim’s property. The victim was able to break free from the suspect, fled, and flagged down officers for assistance. The suspect was apprehended by the assisting officers.

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 56 year-old William Rawls, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

