U.S. Highway 12 Construction to Begin in Aberdeen

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Contact: Robert Ward, Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation is beginning the concrete repair work on U.S. Highway 12 in Aberdeen from 16th Street South to Melgaard Road. Work will start with the section from 16th Street South to 5th Street South on Monday, May 3, 2021.

The concrete repair operations will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on Highway 12. Traffic will be controlled with lane closures. Motorists should be aware of suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, and construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway.

The contractor on this $5.6 million project is Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc. of Le Center, Minnesota.

The anticipated completion date for the concrete repair work is October 2021, with an overall project completion date of Sept. 1, 2022.

The contractor and SDDOT will hold weekly construction project meetings each Monday at 1 p.m. at 1812 6th Avenue SE in Aberdeen. The public is welcome to attend.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

