2021 Spring Load Restrictions - Press Release #8

For immediate release: Friday, April 30, 2021 Contact: Dan Varilek, 605-773-3571 or daniel.varilek@state.sd.us

 

For the week of May 3 - 7, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – Spring Load Limit Restrictions will be REMOVED from the road segments shown below. Effective dates are included.

2021 STATE HIGHWAY SPRING LOAD LIMIT RESTRICTIONS:

Effective Date:  May 5, 2021 Highway:  SD 28

Location:  From US281 to SD37 Begin/End MRM:  269.97 to 283.99 Length:  14 Posting: T Tons/Axle 80,000 GVW

Region:  Aberdeen

The effective date of the load restrictions is determined by weather and road conditions.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over load restriction signs in place. For further information or a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the DOT at 605-773-3571. Spring Load Limit Information may also be found at https://sd511.org/.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

