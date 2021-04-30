Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,872 in the last 365 days.

This Cinco de Mayo help save a life and your liver

Colorful photo of Archie Messersmith-Bunting, The Feelings Guy

The Feelings Guy

5onthe5 – a mental wellness & human connection campaign gives Cinco de Mayo a healthier spin

In the next 24-hours another 140 American will die by suicide. Of those more than 70 percent will have struggled with some form of depression before transitioning from this world.”
— Archie Messersmith-Bunting

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 5, what if instead of reaching for another margarita, you reached for your phone?  What if your goal for the day was to make sure at least 5 people in your life felt seen and loved? What if on Cinco de Mayo, you could help save someone’s life?

In the next 24-hours another 140 American will die by suicide. Of those more than 70 percent will have struggled with some form of depression before transitioning from this world.

Archie Messersmith-Bunting, The Feelings Guy, encourages everyone to participating in 5onthe5 – a mental wellness & human connection campaign that gives Cinco de Mayo a healthier spin. So how does it work?

1) Call 5 people and ask them “How are you feeling?”, and then just listen
2) Ask them to call 5 people of their own
3) Post a 5onthe5 selfie on social media using the #5onthe5

Messersmith-Bunting is prepared to discuss the following with your readers/viewers:
- The three easy steps to participate in 5onthe5.
- Common warning signs someone they love can be hurting emotionally.
- How they can begin to normalize the stigma surrounding mental illness.

ABOUT 5onthe5:
5onthe5 was created last year by mental wellness educator and feelings expert, Messersmith-Bunting, as a direct result of the isolation and loneliness we were all experiencing as a result of pandemic. But a year later, so much of that isolation and loneliness remains.

As a suicide attempt survivor himself and a person that lives with a mental illness, Messersmith-Bunting knows first-hand that loneliness can lead to sadness, great sadness can lead to depression, and depression can lead to suicidal ideation and suicide attempts.

This Cinco de Mayo, can we focus on each other’s feelings and not festivity?


Archie Messersmith-Bunting, M.S.
The Feelings Guy™
Professional Speaker, Mental Health Advocate, Global Facilitator
Owner, Archie Cares LLC & Podcast host, What a Feeling!

Veronica V Sopher
VV Sopher LLC
+1 512-694-6853
email us here

5onthe5 2021 Welcome Video

You just read:

This Cinco de Mayo help save a life and your liver

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.