This Cinco de Mayo help save a life and your liver

The Feelings Guy

5onthe5 – a mental wellness & human connection campaign gives Cinco de Mayo a healthier spin

In the next 24-hours another 140 American will die by suicide. Of those more than 70 percent will have struggled with some form of depression before transitioning from this world.” — Archie Messersmith-Bunting

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 5, what if instead of reaching for another margarita, you reached for your phone? What if your goal for the day was to make sure at least 5 people in your life felt seen and loved? What if on Cinco de Mayo, you could help save someone’s life?

Archie Messersmith-Bunting, The Feelings Guy, encourages everyone to participating in 5onthe5 – a mental wellness & human connection campaign that gives Cinco de Mayo a healthier spin. So how does it work?

1) Call 5 people and ask them “How are you feeling?”, and then just listen

2) Ask them to call 5 people of their own

3) Post a 5onthe5 selfie on social media using the #5onthe5

Messersmith-Bunting is prepared to discuss the following with your readers/viewers:

- The three easy steps to participate in 5onthe5.

- Common warning signs someone they love can be hurting emotionally.

- How they can begin to normalize the stigma surrounding mental illness.

ABOUT 5onthe5:

5onthe5 was created last year by mental wellness educator and feelings expert, Messersmith-Bunting, as a direct result of the isolation and loneliness we were all experiencing as a result of pandemic. But a year later, so much of that isolation and loneliness remains.

As a suicide attempt survivor himself and a person that lives with a mental illness, Messersmith-Bunting knows first-hand that loneliness can lead to sadness, great sadness can lead to depression, and depression can lead to suicidal ideation and suicide attempts.

This Cinco de Mayo, can we focus on each other’s feelings and not festivity?



Archie Messersmith-Bunting, M.S.

The Feelings Guy™

Professional Speaker, Mental Health Advocate, Global Facilitator

Owner, Archie Cares LLC & Podcast host, What a Feeling!

5onthe5 2021 Welcome Video