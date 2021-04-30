Southaven Re-Entry Drive-Thru Job Fair Announced

For Immediate Release Date: April 29, 2021

Southaven, MS ---

Today, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security on behalf of the Southaven Chamber of Commerce announced that a Southaven Re-Entry Drive-Thru Job Fair in Southaven, MS is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. It will be in the the parking lot of Brown Missionary Baptist Church. The annual Governor’s Job Fair as always, is open to the public without charge and provides participants the opportunity to meet with employers and discuss potential job opportunities.

“This is a great chance to provide support for Mississippians who want to work during these difficult times. Opportunity is out there, and we want to unlock it for the people of this great state,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Adam Todd, director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network stated, “We have been working with our community partners on this event for a while now. The Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Southaven Chamber of Commerce, the DeSoto County Economic Development Council, and the Acts Career Center at Brown Missionary Baptist Church are putting this event on, and we are excited to partner with them on this innovative way to promote the hiring of Mississippi’s returning citizens.”

Important information about the job fair:

Dress for success

Be prepared for on-site interviews

Bring plenty of resumes (Copiers/scanners will NOT be available at the Job Fair)

Review the list of participating employers and have a game plan

Please bring your own Masks. They will be required while interacting with businesses or event staff

Attendees will NOT be allowed to leave their vehicles

Pre-registration is highly encouraged. To pre-register for the event, visit jobfairs.ms.gov. Please print your registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.

“On-the-spot hires occur frequently at our job fairs, so please be patient with us during this event. We will get you through as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Todd. Events like the Southaven Re-Entry Drive-thru Job Fair, which connect Mississippi’s talented workers with employers looking to hire, are a critical part of our efforts to strengthen our innovation in today’s economy.

"We're excited to host this unique job fair event as it allows us to keep everyone safe and meet new candidates who are looking for meaningful employment,"said Todd.

For a list of registered employers, go to: https://www.jobfairs.ms.gov