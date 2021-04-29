Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks - Motor Vehicle Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21A401860                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP, St Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 04/29/21, 1524 hours

STREET: Memorial Drive

TOWN: ST Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Industrial Pkwy

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jacquelyn Cochran

AGE:  77   

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front passenger side

INJURIES: Bumps and bruises

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Gordon Bender

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Murono

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end

INJURIES: Bumps and bruises

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded

to a two vehicle head on crash on Memorial Drive in the town of St Johnsbury.

Upon arrival St Johnsbury Fire Department and Calex Ambulance were already on

scene. Investigation revealed Cochran (77) was traveling north and attempted to

turn on Industrial Pkwy and struck Bender (49) traveling south head on. Both

vehicles were towed due to the damages sustained, and thankfully neither

operator reported more than bumps and bruises.

 

 

