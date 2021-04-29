St. Johnsbury Barracks - Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A401860
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP, St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 04/29/21, 1524 hours
STREET: Memorial Drive
TOWN: ST Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Industrial Pkwy
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jacquelyn Cochran
AGE: 77
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front passenger side
INJURIES: Bumps and bruises
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Gordon Bender
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Murono
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end
INJURIES: Bumps and bruises
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded
to a two vehicle head on crash on Memorial Drive in the town of St Johnsbury.
Upon arrival St Johnsbury Fire Department and Calex Ambulance were already on
scene. Investigation revealed Cochran (77) was traveling north and attempted to
turn on Industrial Pkwy and struck Bender (49) traveling south head on. Both
vehicles were towed due to the damages sustained, and thankfully neither
operator reported more than bumps and bruises.