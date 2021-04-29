Headquarters / Sale of Methamphetamine and Heroin

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21H200188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Cpl. Jacob Renning

STATION: Headquarters - Narcotics Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 04/27/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Methamphetamine / Sale of Heroin

ACCUSED: Warren POOLE

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 27, 2021, in Enosburg, the Vermont Drug Task Force, Franklin County Sheriff's Department, and Homeland Security Investigations arrested Warren POOLE, 41, of Enosburg on suspicion of sale of methamphetamine and sale of heroin.

The arrest of POOLE was the conclusion of a Vermont Drug Task Force investigation that began in July 2020 in cooperation with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department and South Burlington Police Department. The investigation revealed that POOLE sold methamphetamine and heroin. At the time of the investigation and at the time of his arrest, POOLE was under supervision by the Vermont Department of Corrections as a parolee.

POOLE was issued a citation to appear in the Criminal Division of the Vermont Superior Court in Saint Albans on 07/27/2021 at 08:30AM to answer to the aforementioned charges.

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2021 @ 0830

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOTS: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.