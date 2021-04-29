Headquarters / Sale of Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21H200187

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Cpl. Jacob Renning

STATION: Headquarters - Narcotics Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 04/29/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Saint Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Logan TODD

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 29, 2021, via citation issued to his attorney, the Vermont Drug Task Force and Franklin County Sheriff's Department arrested Logan TODD, 33, of Saint Albans on suspicion of sale of cocaine.

The arrest of TODD was the conclusion of a Vermont Drug Task Force investigation that began in March 2020 in cooperation with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department and South Burlington Police Department. The investigation revealed that TODD sold cocaine.

TODD was issued a citation to appear in the Criminal Division of the Vermont Superior Court in Saint Albans on 07/27/2021 at 08:30AM to answer to the aforementioned charges.

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2021 @ 0830

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOTS: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.