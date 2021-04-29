Utah Senate Requests Public Comment on Judicial Nominee

The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on attorney Monica Diaz who Gov. Spencer J. Cox appointed as a judge for the 3rd District Juvenile Court.

Those who desire to comment should contact Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee staff, Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, by 5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Utah State Capitol, House Building, Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210. All statements should include the respondent’s name, telephone number and mailing address.

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, Diaz will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge James Michie, April 1, 2021.

The 3rd Judicial District includes Salt Lake, Summit and Tooele Counties.

Notes

1. Members of the Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee are Sen. Todd Weiler (Chair), Sen. Kirk Cullimore, Sen. David P. Hinkins, Sen. Don L. Ipson, Sen. Jani Iwamoto, Sen. Karen Mayne and Sen. Daniel McCay

2. Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee information is available here.