Utah Legislature to Convene in Special Session

The Utah Legislature will convene in a special session called by Gov. Cox to address urgent issues following recent court rulings that have introduced uncertainty into established election processes and address legislation from the 2025 session.

“Utahns deserve a stable, transparent and accountable process for redistricting, one that respects the roles of our elected branches and the voice of the people,” said President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Mike Schultz. “A recent poll shows 71% of Utahns believe elected officials should oversee the redistricting process. The Legislature is taking action to restore order, ensure transparency and defend the integrity of our elections, keeping Utah’s constitutional framework strong and stable.”

Lawmakers will review three bills and two joint resolutions aimed to provide clarity, consistency and transparency in the electoral process. The proposed legislation that will be considered includes:

Election Amendments – Sen. Sandall, Rep. K. Peterson Adjusts congressional filing deadlines to provide candidates clarity and election officials time to prepare. Preserves existing processes for all other candidates not impacted by the court ruling, with no changes to primaries or conventions. Congressional Candidates: File a notice of intent to gather signatures: January 2-March 13. Signatures can be gathered statewide; thresholds stay the same. Candidate filing period: March 9-13.



Court Procedure Resolution & Supreme Court Jurisdiction – Sen. Brammer, Rep. Burton Election-related cases are typically handled on an expedited basis. Proposes adjustments of attorney fee determinations in election cases until after the appeal process has concluded and exempts a government official or entity from posting bond to appeal a case. Clarifies that the Utah Supreme Court has exclusive and original appellate jurisdiction over election and redistricting cases.



Joint Resolution Regarding Constitutional Authority – Rep. Snider, Sen. Wilson Reaffirms that the Legislature, who is elected by and accountable to Utahns, has constitutional responsibility over redistricting. Condemns the courts’ novel interpretations of the Utah Constitution that infringe on that authority and silences Utahns’ voices.



Repealing Public Sector Labor Union Amendments – Rep. Teuscher, Sen. Cullimore Repeals H.B. 267 passed during the 2025 General Session.



Additional information on the special session is available at le.utah.gov.