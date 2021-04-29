State Route 202 paving project kicks off with bridge closure in Snoqualmie May 10-14

Joseph Calabro, communications, 206-440-4452

SNOQUALMIE – Beginning next month contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will improve pedestrian access to and repave four miles of State Route 202 between Snoqualmie Falls Park and Boalch Avenue Northwest. Last paved in 1995, this portion of SR 202, also known as Railroad Avenue, is showing signs of wear with cracked and rutted pavement.

The $2 million project includes repaving and rehabilitating the Snoqualmie River bridge, last paved in 2007. This requires an around-the-clock closure Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14.

"Closing the bridge is essential for safely staging equipment and performing the work," WSDOT Project Engineer Shawn Wendt said. "These repairs will keep the 90-year-old bridge in a state of good repair and reduce the likelihood of future unplanned closures for maintenance."

Crews will remove the 14-year-old bridge deck, replace expansion joints and add a new waterproof membrane to protect the integrity of the bridge for years to come. New asphalt and temporary striping will be applied before reopening. Permanent striping will be added this summer.

What travelers can expect

This work will require a full closure of the SR 202 Snoqualmie River bridge, weather-dependent:

10 p.m. Monday, May 10, through 4 a.m. Friday, May 14. Posted detour signs will take travelers to I-90 via either Snoqualmie Parkway or Preston-Fall City Road. The bridge sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians.

Travelers should plan for additional travel time of approximately 25-30 minutes as they navigate the detour route.

Milling and repaving other sections of the highway will begin on June 6 – following the Flying Wheels bicycle race – and will continue through the end of September. Work will require a combination of daytime and nighttime single lane closures with flagger-controlled traffic. Travelers should also prepare for around-the-clock single lane closures of local streets that intersect SR 202 while curb ramps are installed.

People who travel can use the WSDOT app and traveler alerts page to track specific closures and plan their trip before they go. For regular updates about the project, they can subscribe to the WSDOT King County newsletter and follow @WSDOT_Traffic on Twitter.