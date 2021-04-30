LIVE TALKS L.A. HOSTS DIVERSE SLATE OF AUTHORS FOR UPCOMING VIRTUAL TALKS

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren talks to actor/author Amber Tamblyn on May 4 about her personal and inspiring book "Persist." Actor Seth Rogen appears in conversation about his book of essays, "Yearbook" on May 11, with his producing partner Evan Goldberg.

Schedule includes Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Neil Gaiman and Seth Rogen

These conversations promise to be a celebration of books and authors, and stories and ideas, which will appeal to viewers everywhere.” — Ted Habte-Gabr, founder and producer of Live Talks Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Talks Los Angeles, a conversation series that curates and produces talks featuring authors, filmmakers, musicians, comedians, politicians, chefs and thought leaders in business and science will feature a wide-ranging slate in May and June. Ten events are scheduled and include Neil Gaiman in an exclusive appearance, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Seth Rogen, Michael Lewis, and Bill Bratton. All conversations will be virtual. Further event information can be found at livetalksla.org.

"We’re excited to see increased interest in our events during the pandemic as we draw a national audience to our virtual talks," said Ted Habte-Gabr, founder and producer of Live Talks Los Angeles. "We have worked hard to offer great authors who have written about captivating topics. These conversations promise to be a celebration of books and authors, and stories and ideas, which will appeal to viewers everywhere."

Award-winning actress Julianna Margulies ("The Good Wife," "ER") chronicles her life and work in the memoir "Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life." She visits Live Talks LA on May 3 for a conversation with Lee Woodruff on her unconventional childhood, shuttled between her divorced parents' homes in Paris, England and the East Coast, and her role in the family as the "Sunshine Girl" who comforted those around her and tried to make sense of the disorder.

On May 4, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) discusses "Persist," which presents six perspectives that influenced her life and advocacy. Warren, a senior senator and former candidate for U.S. president will talk with actress and author Amber Tamblyn, about this deeply personal book which serves as a powerful call to action.

Actor, writer and producer Seth Rogen has assembled a collection of true stories in "Yearbook." He talks on May 10 with lifelong friend and writing/producing partner Evan Goldberg about memories of his grandparents, doing stand-up comedy as a teenager, bar mitzvahs, summer camps, and of course, drugs. These funny and personal essays appear in Rogen's debut as an author.

Historian Niall Ferguson discusses his new book "Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe" on May 11. Doom explains how many developed countries are getting worse, not better, at handling disasters. Ferguson draws on a deep knowledge of global history and makes sense of the foibles of modern America's bureaucratic and complex systems handling of past crises. He talks to Rana Foroohar, global business columnist and an associate editor at the Financial Times.

Live Talks Los Angeles is honored to host an exclusive conversation with Neil Gaiman on May 13 to celebrate the release of two novellas, "The Monarch of the Glen" and "Black Dog." These two tales, set in the world of American Gods, will be available on numbered, signed vinyl boxsets. In a virtual conversation with author Joe Hill, Gaiman will discuss this project which features the all-cast of Sir Derek Jacobi, Daniel Oreskes and Maggi-Meg Reed.

Bloomberg News editor Brad Stone takes on Amazon again with his newest book "Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire." Almost 10 years ago in his bestseller "The Everything Store," Stone captured the rise of Amazon which quietly changed the way we shop. On this return visit to Live Talks Los Angeles on May 17, Stone shares an unvarnished picture of Amazon's unprecedented growth and its billionaire founder Jeff Bezos in a virtual conversation with journalist Nick Bilton.

Michael Lewis returns to Live Talks Los Angeles on May 19 for a conversation with Geraldine Brooks to discuss his new book,"The Premonition: A Pandemic Story," a taut and brilliant thriller that pits a band of medical missionaries against the wall of ignorance that was the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of COVID-19. He follows three central characters as they confront the pandemic, and when they find the U.S. government's response is woefully inadequate, they put their careers on the line to avert catastrophe.

The highly anticipated book "How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America" by Clint Smith, an Atlantic staff writer is the topic of a conversation between Smith and Ibram X. Kendi on June 7. Smith examines how slavery has been central in shaping our nation's collective history and ourselves.

Gina Yashere, comedian, co-creator/co-producer and series regular of "Bob hearts Abishola," talks about her new memoir "Cack-Handed" on June 14. Yashere shares her triumphant story as a child of Nigerian immigrants in working class London. She faced racism and sexism as the first female engineer of the UK branch of the elevator company Otis, only to become a top comedian in the UK and creator of a CBS sitcom going into its third season.

On June 16, former chief of the Los Angeles Police Department Bill Bratton talks to civil rights activist and lawyer Connie Rice about his new memoir "The Profession: A Memoir of Community, Race, and the Arc of Policing in America," his career as at the top of the Boston, LA and New York police departments, and the future of law enforcement.

More information and tickets can be found at www.livetalksla.org.

About Live Talks Los Angeles: Live Talks Los Angeles curates and produces on-stage conversations featuring writers, filmmakers, actors, musicians, humorists and comedians, chefs and thought leaders in business and science in various venues in Los Angeles. In response to the pandemic, Live Talks Los Angeles has been offering streaming and recorded virtual talks. Live Talks Los Angeles launched in May 2010 at a local art gallery with 18 talks that year. Since its inception, LTLA has presented over 350 events, and its videos have been seen in 156 countries with over 20 million views via YouTube, Vimeo and also on Facebook.