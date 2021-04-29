Wag Atlanta Celebrates 5 Years
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wag Atlanta Pet Resort is excited to celebrate their 5 year anniversary! In a short time, this family-owned dog boarding and daycare business has more than doubled in size and they attribute their growth to their passionate team, loyal customers, and convenient services.
The owners, Kelley and Jodi, credit their team with helping them come up with ways to improve and say their excitement about their growth keeps them moving. Guests notice that the Wag Team loves dogs and are caring towards every dog staying with them. This is evident from hundreds of Google reviews echoing a recent comment, “I am grateful to have a place where I trust he will be given lots of love and attention”. Popular with their customers are the photos and videos posted on social media; customers get a kick out of spotting their dog having such a great time!
Wag Atlanta is open 24/7 and offers daycare, drop off, and pick up between 6 am and 10 pm – convenient for their busy clients! Their location is perfect for travelers - located right outside Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta Airport – and they have a partnership with Park’N Ticket Airport Parking, giving their guests a discounted rate for their services. All together, these conveniences are a huge factor in their growth.
Even through the pandemic, this small business was able to pull through hard times. Cousins Kelley and Jodi voiced, “We were really hurting when covid hit last year. No one was traveling and with everyone at home, no one needed daycare for their pups. We are beyond grateful and happy to see our guests returning and tons of new pups this year! This is our best year yet and we are just so excited to celebrate 5 years!”
Wag Atlanta has had a successful first 5 years and is looking forward to many more, serving dog owners and their pups!
Jodi Nicholson
