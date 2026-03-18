Wag Atlanta Launches New Basic Training Program to Help Dogs Build Skills, Confidence, and Improve Listening

Wag Atlanta uses positive reinforcement training methods.

COLLEGE PARK, GA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wag Atlanta is excited to introduce its new Basic Training service, designed to help dogs learn essential commands while enjoying mental stimulation and enrichment during their stay.Wag Atlanta’s basic dog training program progresses through three levels, allowing each dog to advance at their own pace as they master new skills. Commands taught include sit, stay, recall, loose leash walking, impulse control, and confidence-building exercises. The training program uses positive reinforcement techniques to build foundational skills, improve listening, and encourage confidence.“We designed this program to give dogs a strong foundation that owners can continue to build on at home,” explained trainer Chandler. “Training works best when it’s consistent, positive, and incorporated into everyday routines.”Training sessions are spaced throughout the day during your dog’s boarding or daycare visit to support learning and retention. Pet parents will receive a written training update and a custom video of their pup during a session with clear steps to continue the skills your pup picked up at Wag Atlanta.Through this new program conducted by experienced handlers, Wag Atlanta aims to help dogs not only learn important commands, which keeps them safer and create a calmer home, but also enjoy the mental enrichment and confidence that come from structured training.For more information or to book training sessions, visit Wag Atlanta or contact the team directly.About Wag Atlanta:Wag Atlanta provides trusted daycare, boarding, spa and enrichment services designed to keep dogs happy, healthy, and mentally engaged in a safe and supportive environment.Media Contact:Wag Atlanta404-762-5050info@wagatlanta.com

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