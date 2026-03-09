Wag Atlanta Celebrates 10th Birthday with a Week of Tail-Wagging Fun, Giveaways, and Special Offers

The Wag Atlanta is celebrating their 10th birthday

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wag Atlanta, a premier dog daycare and boarding facility , is turning 10 — and they’re celebrating in a big way! The beloved pet care destination is marking its 10th birthday with a full week of festivities, special promotions, and fun-filled events for both pups and their people.Over the past decade, Wag Atlanta has grown from a small local daycare into a thriving pet care community, now employing 60 dedicated team members — all passionate dog lovers committed to providing exceptional care. What began as a simple mission to create a safe, engaging space for dogs has evolved into a full-service facility offering dog daycare, overnight boarding, spa services, training, and customized enrichment activities.To thank the Atlanta community for 10 wonderful years, Wag Atlanta is hosting a birthday celebration packed with exciting perks:• Raffle Giveaway: Guests can enter to win 10 free days of daycare• Coffee & Donuts: Morning treats for pet parents• Foam Party: A bubbly bash just for the dogs• Photo Booth: Capture adorable birthday memories• 10% Off Enrichment Activities: Special savings on add-on enrichment services• And more surprise celebrations all week long!“We are incredibly grateful for the trust Atlanta families have placed in us over the past 10 years,” said owners and cousins Kelley and Jodi. “Watching our pack grow — both in the dogs we care for and the team members who care for them — has been an amazing journey. This birthday celebration is our way of saying thank you to the community that made it all possible.”Known for its safe, structured playgroups, attentive care, and engaging enrichment programs, Wag Atlanta continues to set the standard for quality pet care in the Atlanta area.Pet parents and their four-legged friends are invited to join the birthday festivities all week long and help Wag Atlanta celebrate a decade of happy dogs, trusted care, and community connection.For more information about birthday week events or services, visit https://www.wagatlanta.com/events.html or contact the facility directly.About Wag AtlantaFounded in 2016, Wag Atlanta is a full-service dog daycare and boarding facility serving the Atlanta community. With dedicated employees and a commitment to safety, enrichment, and personalized care, Wag Atlanta provides daycare, overnight boarding, spa services, training, and specialized enrichment programs designed to keep dogs happy, healthy, and engaged.Media Contact:Wag Atlanta404-762-5050info@wagatlanta.com

