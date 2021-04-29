Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MEMA Hosting Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Unit in Waterville May 9-12

Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will be hosting a Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Unit in Waterville May 9-12. The site will be using the one-shot J&J vaccine, and have the capacity to do 400-500 vaccinations per day. Registration and other information is available below.

The Maine Department of Education is sharing this information with Maine schools and districts so that they can share it with their school communities.

When:

  • Sunday, May 9 from 10:00am-4:30pm
  • Monday, May 10 from 8:30am – 4:30pm
  • Tuesday, May 11 from 8:30am – 4:30pm
  • Wednesday, May 12 from 8:30am – 4:30pm

Location: La Fleur Airport, 2 LaFleur Road Walterville (map)

Registration:  call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111 or go online at VaccinateME.Maine.gov

Transportation assistance:  

  • MaineCare call 1-844-736-7847  (Penquis CAP)
  • Non-MaineCare call 1-855-608-5172 (ModivCare)
  • rides must be requested at least 48 hours before the scheduled appointment

Assistance for Seniors and Disabled Adults:   Spectrum Generations, 1-800-639-1553

On-call list:  

  • There are sometimes doses left at the end of the day that we don’t want to waste, so we’d like to have an on-call list.  Calls will likely go out around 4pm for people to get to the airport by 4:30pm.
  • If you are interested in having your organization called when we have these doses, please send me your contact information.

Information on the J&J (Janssen) vaccine:

PSA with three Maine Doctors: (including Barbara Crowley, retired from MaineGeneral):  https://youtu.be/SNvFBVGbDOA

General COVID-19 questions go to 211 Maine:

 

