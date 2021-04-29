U.S. 95 Between Fallon and Schurz Reopens After 10-Day Closure to Reconstruct Highway

CARSON CITY, Nev. – U.S. 95 reopened on schedule at 7a.m. April 29 with reduced travel lanes between Fallon and Schurz as part of a Nevada Department of Transportation project to reconstruct a section of highway.

The highway was closed at 7a.m. April 19 from south of Fallon landfill to Schurz as part of scheduled highway reconstruction. Crews worked 24-7 during the closure to excavate 65,000 cubic yards of highway base and fill and reconstruct a 2,000-foot section of the highway. The reconstruction will help reinforce the deteriorating roadway base to provide a smoother and safer drive for motorists.

Through approximately May 3, traffic delays of up to 30 minutes will be in place as pilot cars detour alternating directions of traffic through the work zone and crews finalize reconstruction. Periodic lane closures and travel delays will also continue through summer for paving of additional segments of the highway.

The highway improvement project, launched in fall 2020, will repave approximately 30 miles of U.S. 95 between the U.S. 95A junction in Schurz and 10 miles south of Fallon and make the following improvements:

An approximately four-mile-long passing lane will be constructed on northbound U.S. 95 three miles north of Schurz.

A left-hand turn lane will be constructed at Rodeo Drive in Schurz.

Drainage culverts and boxes will also be extended and reinforced with headwalls after being installed during emergency installation to help protect the roadway during the floods of 2017.

The project by contractor Road and Highway Builders will improve the highway after it was last fully reconstructed in 2003.

Further project information is available at dot.nv.gov or by dialing (775) 888-7000.