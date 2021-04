news release - mv crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B500840

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 4/28/2021 0720 hours

STREET: VT Route 74

TOWN: Cornwall

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West Street

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry / blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Solange Minyati

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive driver side damage

INJURIES: Minor lacerations from window glass

HOSPITAL: Porter

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Charles Mangus

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor driver side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

PASSENGER: Stephen Bachand

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 74 in Cornwall, Vermont. The operator, Solange Minyati, fell asleep, losing control of her vehicle which crossed into the opposite lane, sideswiping another vehicle before traveling off the road into a field. Minyati was mailed multiple tickets for violations of motor vehicle law.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Mailed

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: NO

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A