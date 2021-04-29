El Paso District East Area Project, Maintenance Closures

Loop 375 Frontage Road Project

Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7 (be prepared to stop)

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

South Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound to northbound turnaround at Union Pacific Railroad tracks will be blocked occasionally

South Americas Avenue southbound to northbound traffic will remain open and be flagged through work zone

Crews will be hauling concrete and materials

Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7 (be prepared to stop)

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

South Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound to southbound turnaround complete closure at North Loop Drive

Traffic detour at North Loop intersection

Crews will be hauling concrete and materials

Monday, May 3 through Thursday, May 6 (complete closure)

Nightly, 9 p.m. until 4 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound complete lane closure between Alameda Avenue to Zaragoza Road

Traffic detour at Alameda Avenue exit and reenter at Zaragoza Road

Crews will be working on Overhead Sign Bridges

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) southbound right lane closure between Gateway Boulevard East to Rojas Drive

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) northbound right lane closure between Gateway Boulevard East to Rojas Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound right lane closure between Gateway Boulevard East and North Loop Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound right lane closure between Pan American Drive and Southside Road

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure at Pan American southbound entrance ramp

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Zaragoza Road and Joe Rodriguez Drive

Traffic will be reduced to one lane

Crews will be working on High Mast illumination infrastructure

Monday, May 3 through Thursday, May 6 (complete closure)

Nightly, 9 p.m. until 4 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound complete lane closure between I-10 to Pellicano Drive

Traffic will exit at North Loop and reenter at Pelllicano entrance ramp

Crews will be working on work zone pavement markings and traffic barrier placement for Phase II configuration

IH-10 Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, May 2 through Thursday, May 6 (complete closure)

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. (overnight)

I-10 eastbound complete lane closure between McRae Boulevard and Lomaland Drive to include entrance ramps and exit ramps

Crews will be performing milling and paving on main lanes and ramps

Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Gateway Boulevard eastbound left shoulder and alternating lane closures between McRae Boulevard and Lomaland Drive to include entrance and exit ramps and turnarounds

Gateway Boulevard westbound left shoulder and alternating lane closures between Lomaland Drive to McRae Boulevard to include entrance and exit ramps and turnarounds

Crews will be performing electrical work, rock wall installation and removal

Zaragoza/Montwood Improvement Project

Monday, May 3 through Monday, May 17

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and continuous until further notice

N Zaragoza Road southbound complete closure between Montwood Drive and Walmart intersection

Traveling public will be shifted to northbound lanes of roadway on N Zaragoza Road

Crews will be reconstructing roadway and placing pre-cast concrete panels

IH-10 Signs/LED Chevrons Project

Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 21

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

Gateway Boulevard northbound and southbound alternating right lane closures between Horizon Boulevard intersection to Ashford Street

I-10 alternating eastbound and westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Fabens Road to Acala Road

US-54 northbound and southbound alternating right lane and shoulder closures between Kenworthy Street exit ramp and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard

Loop 375 alternating eastbound and westbound right lane and shoulder closures at Transmountain Drive

I-10 alternating eastbound and westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Zaragoza Road to San Marcial Street

Montana Avenue (US62) alternating right lane and left lane shoulder closures four miles north of SH54 intersection for 12 miles

Crews will be installing LED Chevrons, delineator improvements and striping at various locations

Metal Beam Guard Fence Project

Monday, May 3 through Friday, Nov 19

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and continuous until further notice

I-10 eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between El Paso County/Hudspeth County Line (Mile Marker 61) and one mile east of Ft Hancock (Mile Marker 67)

Closure is necessary for the construction and maintenance of bridge elements consisting of upgrades to replace substandard metal beam guard fence, bridge rail elements and safety end treatments

RM 652 Full Rehabilitation Project

Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and continuous until further notice

RM 652 westbound continuous left lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 14-foot vertical clearance

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 28

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous left lane closure 5.4 miles east of Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to RM 1165/652

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with an 18-foot vertical clearance

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

RM 652 Widening Project

Monday, May 3 through Thursday, March 2, 2023

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous alternating eastbound and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165/652 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 14-foot vertical clearance

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

Bridge Rail Project

Monday, May 3 through Friday, June 25

Daily, from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

I-10 alternating eastbound and westbound right lane closures between Acala Road and one mile east of McNary to include entrance and exit ramps

Closure is necessary for rehabilitation of bridge rail project consisting of removal of existing guardrail and bridge rail elements and installation of new guardrail and bridge rail elements and safety end treatments

Maintenance Closures

Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Gateway Boulevard eastbound (frontage road) right lane closure between Lafayette Drive and Lomaland Drive

Closure is necessary for reconstruction of driveway project

Deceleration Lane and Driveway Entrance

Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 28

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

Gateway Boulevard East (frontage road) right lane closure at Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard

Closure is necessary for construction of deceleration lane and driveway entrance to new Pic Quick gas station