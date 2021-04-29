Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,119 in the last 365 days.

Upcoming Lander Region public meetings

In-person and virtual meetings available

Lander - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on four regulations:

Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting or Trapping Seasons Chapter 22, Watercraft Regulation Chapter 46, Fishing Regulations Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons   The Lander Regional will hold the following meetings in person at the Lander Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Dr. and virtually through Zoom:

Ch 47 on May 11, 6 p.m. in person or streamed through registering here. Ch 4, 22, and 46 on May 20, 7 p.m. in person or streamed through registering here.    One watercraft regulation proposal being considered in the Lander Region is to prohibit the use of personal watercraft on Frye Lake, Worthen Reservoir, and Louis Lake due to safety concerns.   Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records. A list of all meetings and registration links can be found here.    Written comments are accepted through 5 p.m. June 4 online or by mail: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604; and will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing on July 13-15 in Sheridan.

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Upcoming Lander Region public meetings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.