Upcoming Lander Region public meetings

In-person and virtual meetings available

Lander - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on four regulations:

Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting or Trapping Seasons Chapter 22, Watercraft Regulation Chapter 46, Fishing Regulations Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons The Lander Regional will hold the following meetings in person at the Lander Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Dr. and virtually through Zoom:

Ch 47 on May 11, 6 p.m. in person or streamed through registering here. Ch 4, 22, and 46 on May 20, 7 p.m. in person or streamed through registering here. One watercraft regulation proposal being considered in the Lander Region is to prohibit the use of personal watercraft on Frye Lake, Worthen Reservoir, and Louis Lake due to safety concerns. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records. A list of all meetings and registration links can be found here. Written comments are accepted through 5 p.m. June 4 online or by mail: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604; and will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing on July 13-15 in Sheridan.

- WGFD -