Celebrity menswear designer to host ‘Black Tie Experience’ in D.C. National Harbor

Celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson will host his ‘Black Tie Experience,’ a formalwear event at the National Harbor in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson is hosting “The Black Tie Experience,” on Saturday, May 22, at The National Harbor Pavillion in the Washington D.C.-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area on the Potomac River.

With approximately 500 guests in attendance, “The Black Tie Experience” is a night of elegance with a live violin quartet, band and DJ, featuring the Miguel Wilson Fashion Experience, a fashion show featuring collections from award-winning designers.

Also, Guy Lambert, FOX 5 news anchor and correspondent, and news director for the Joe Clair Morning Show on WPC 95.5, will be serving as Master of Ceremonies.

“As an owner of a luxury Black-owned brand, I make it my mission to create experiences that infuse luxury with Black culture,” Wilson said. “While I’ve done this many times in Atlanta with the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic, I’m so excited that I get to do it in my hometown this year, only yards away from my store in the National Harbor.”

“We’re bringing the finest fashions, great music, and Black-owned spirits, to an upscale, elegant event, in one of the most prestigious areas of the country.”

In addition, there will be hors d'oeuvres provided by local restaurants and signature cocktails and beverages will be served.

“The Black-Tie Experience” serves as a fundraising event for Ride to the Olympics Foundation (RTO), a non-profit organization that is dedicated to changing history by empowering underrepresented youth throughout the country.

The organization is committed to increasing awareness and exposure to equestrian sports (polo, show jumping and dressage) to overcome barriers, strengthen communities and help youth reach their full potential, who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to do so.

“Ride to the Olympics is so near and dear to my heart because it allows me to give back to the community using one of my biggest passions and one of the keys to my success. It’s no secret that I love horses and frequently participate in different equestrian sports such as polo, and that’s because equestrian sports opened my mind to a world that no inner-city kid like myself could have imagined,” Wilson said.

“And that’s what I hope to give back to other underprivileged youth, the opportunity to participate in sports and activities that are normally only accessible to the wealthy elite. This access allows them to gain skills and life experiences that they can utilize throughout life.”



For more information on “The Black-Tie Experience” formalwear event and the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, please visit https://www.ridetotheolympics.org/v2/the-black-tie-experience-event/

