Metro Atlanta physician to open new healthcare facility in Newnan

Dr. Tashinea Bernadin, DO

Board-certified family medicine physician Dr. Tashinea Bernadin is opening The Healthy Woman Primary Care Newnan this October.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tashinea Bernadin, DO, a board-certified family medicine physician, is excited to announce the upcoming opening of The Healthy Woman Primary Care Newnan. This new primary healthcare practice will serve patients in the South Metro Atlanta community, offering a unique blend of compassionate care in a spa-like environment.

Located at 1111 Highway 34, Suite 7, Newnan, GA 30265, the facility is scheduled to open its doors at the end of October. The practice will provide comprehensive primary care services with a focus on creating a welcoming and comfortable patient experience.

“I am incredibly excited for this new chapter. As a physician, it is my joy to make an impact on my community through healthcare, and The Healthy Woman Primary Care Newnan will allow me to provide a different level of excellence that my patients deserve,” Dr. Bernadin said. “My goal is to create a welcoming environment where patients feel heard and empowered to manage their health. By offering a blend of comprehensive primary care and specialized services, we can help the community not only treat illness but also focus on long-term wellness."

The practice will provide comprehensive primary care, including chronic disease management, preventive care, same-day acute care visits, and behavioral health support. Dr. Bernadin will also offer specialized services such as aesthetic treatments, osteopathic manual manipulation (OMM), weight management, and regenerative medicine to help patients achieve their health and wellness goals.

Dr. Bernadin, who previously served at Piedmont Healthcare and the Gwinnett Medical Center, brings extensive clinical expertise in chronic disease management, women's health, and the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders. She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Georgia campus of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (Ga-PCOM) and completed her family medicine residency at Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

The Healthy Woman Primary Care Newnan is the fifth location in The Healthy Woman franchise, a metro Atlanta healthcare brand founded by Dr. Jocelyn D. Slaughter, a board-certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist. The franchise offers a unique approach that blends Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Primary Care services with a patient-centered philosophy. The other four locations are OBGYN Snellville, OBGYN Lawrenceville, PCP Lawrenceville, and PCP Atlanta East.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Bernadin to bring The Healthy Woman’s unique brand of patient-centered care to Newnan," Dr. Slaughter said. "Our goal has always been to return to the intimate, patient-provider relationship that is often lost in modern healthcare. We believe that Dr. Bernadin embodies that mission and can empower others to take control of their health and well-being. We look forward to the grand opening of this new location."

The Healthy Woman Primary Care Newnan is currently accepting patients and scheduling appointments ahead of its October grand opening. To schedule an appointment or for more information, new patients can call 770-809-1100 or visit https://www.the-healthywoman.com/.

###

About Dr. Tashinea Bernadin, DO

Dr. Tashinea Bernadin, DO, is a board-certified family medicine physician with a passion for comprehensive and preventive care. She practices at The Healthy Woman-Newnan, a primary care practice in Newnan, Georgia, where she specializes in regenerative medicine. Dr. Bernadin's clinical expertise includes chronic disease management, preventive health, women's health, and the treatment of both acute and chronic musculoskeletal disorders. She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Georgia campus of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (Ga-PCOM) and completed her family medicine residency at Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

About The Healthy Woman

Founded by Dr. Jocelyn D. Slaughter, The Healthy Woman is a multi-specialty healthcare practice dedicated to providing safe, comfortable, and innovative care for women. With multiple locations throughout Georgia, the practice offers a full range of services from obstetrics and gynecology to primary care, all within a nurturing, patient-first environment. The Healthy Woman is committed to advocating for women's health and improving community-centered medicine.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.