Atlanta author releases second novel set against the backdrop of Atlanta and Bollywood

Love Hudson-Maggio's latest novel "Bombay Baby"

Atlanta-based author Love Hudson-Maggio recently released her second novel, Bombay Baby, the sequel to her bestselling novel Karma Under Fire

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Love Hudson-Maggio is proud to announce the release of her highly anticipated second novel, "Bombay Baby," a sequel to her debut, "Karma Under Fire." Published by Sweet Auburn Publishing, the book was officially released on September 8 and is now available for purchase.

"Bombay Baby" continues the saga of Harlow Kennedy, a rising star in jewelry design, and Vikram Chatwal, the billionaire scion of one of India's richest families. The novel is a seductive tale of passion, power, and the price of ambition, as the couple grapples with familial discord, professional dilemmas, and personal heartache against the sparkling backdrop of India's enchanting Bollywood film season.

“I am thrilled to share the next chapter of Harlow and Vik’s journey with readers,” said Love Hudson-Maggio. “This book delves deeper into the complexities of love and tradition, a theme that has always fascinated me. I hope readers are transported to the vibrant world of Mumbai and feel every triumph and challenge the characters face.”

Love Hudson-Maggio is the CEO and founder of a marketing technology firm, and her unique background as a business leader and a Columbia University screenwriting fellow informs her ability to create compelling, character-driven narratives. She previously held director-level marketing positions at companies including Time Warner/CNN, Cox Communications, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Salesforce.

"My business background has taught me to look for the 'why' in every story," Hudson-Maggio added. "In 'Bombay Baby,' I wanted to explore the 'why' behind love, tradition, and the choices we make for family. It's about finding your place in a world that asks you to be someone else."

Love Hudson-Maggio's debut novel, "Karma Under Fire," introduced readers to the compelling world of Harlow and Vik. The novel follows Harlow, a driven marketing executive who finds her life upended after a surprising inheritance leads her on a journey to India. It was a story that explored the unexpected ways destiny and karma can intertwine, setting the stage for the dramatic events that unfold in "Bombay Baby."

"Karma Under Fire" has been optioned for a movie by award-winning film and television director Seith Mann. A Morehouse College graduate, Mann is known for his acclaimed film "Five Deep Breaths" and for directing episodes of hit series like "The Wire," "The Walking Dead," "Grey's Anatomy," Entourage," "Nurse Jackie, ""Dexter," "Melrose Place," and "Friday Night Lights."

"Bombay Baby" is a compelling read for fans of contemporary romance, international settings, and stories that blend tradition with modern life. "Bombay Baby" is available for purchase on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble, and through Love Hudson-Maggio’s website. Readers can also find "Karma Under Fire" on Audible to catch up on the series. For more information about Love Hudson-Maggio and her books, visit her website at www.lovehudsonmaggio.com.

