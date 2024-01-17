Livy AI Joins NVIDIA Inception

Startup joins accelerator network of 16,000 members

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livy AI today announced that it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Livy AI is focused on empowering creativity and innovation powered by AI. Livy AI is an AI-powered platform designed to assist content creators, especially screenwriters, in refining and developing their content.

The company plans to use the resources available through NVIDIA Inception, including access to advanced technical training, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and free cloud credits, to enhance its AI-driven platform capabilities and accelerate product development.

The program will also offer Livy AI the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations, fostering innovation and expanding our network in the tech community. This collaboration and access to cutting-edge resources are pivotal in driving the startup’s business forward, ensuring it remains at the forefront of AI technology in content creation.

“We are thrilled to be part of NVIDIA Inception,” said Jonathan Browne, CEO of Livy AI. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize content creation across the board through AI. With NVIDIA Inception’s support, Livy AI is set to enhance efficiency and creativity not just for screenwriters but for all content creators, providing advanced tools for composing full scripts, books, and detailed SEO articles, along with insightful feedback and commentary. Being accepted into this program is a significant milestone for us, opening up exciting opportunities to innovate and lead in the broader content creation space.”

NVIDIA Inception is a free program that helps startups evolve faster through access to cutting-edge technology, opportunities to connect with venture capitalists, and the latest technical resources from NVIDIA. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

For more information about Livy AI and its features, please visit https://livy.ai.