TDOT Contractor to Shift I-75 Traffic to Final Alignment on I 75/I-24 Interchange Modification Project in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

New traffic pattern will result in I-75 North traffic accessing I-24 West from right side of interstate

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As part of the I-75/I-24 interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will shift I-75 traffic onto its permanent alignment beginning at 9 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 30, 2021. The contractor is allowed until 6 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 3, 2021 to do this work, but they hope to complete the traffic shift before the deadline.

During the traffic shift, the two left lanes on I-75 North approaching the interchange will be closed. Traffic wishing to access I-24 West from I-75 North will use a temporary exit ramp.

The I-75 North on-ramps from US 41/Ringgold Road at Exit 1 will also be closed during the work, and traffic will be directed to alternate routes and access either I-75 or I-24 at other locations. Due to low height clearances at the tunnels on US 41/Ringgold Road west of the Exit 1 interchange, truck traffic will be prohibited from using the tunnels as an alternate route.

Message boards will be in place to mark closures and detours, while TDOT personnel, contract crews, and law enforcement will be stationed throughout the work zone. The speed limit through the work zone will remain reduced to 45 miles per hour.

When the contractor completes this traffic shift, motorists traveling through the interchange on I-75 North will access I-24 West ramp from the right instead of the left as they have historically done. Motorists are encouraged to pay attention and follow all signs as they adjust to the new traffic pattern.

Additionally, the Tennessee Welcome Center on I‑75 North will also be closed to all traffic at 9 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 30, 2021 and will remain closed until May 27, 2021 so the contractor can reconstruct the Welcome Center’s access to and from I-75.

This work's schedule is contingent on the contractor completing all preparatory construction work beforehand, and it is also weather-dependent. Should preparation issues or inclement weather delay this work, the contractor will reschedule it to take place on the next available weekend.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $132.6 million I‑75/I‑24 interchange modification project, slated for completion in late summer 2021. For more information on the project, visit the project website: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24.html.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 . As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

# # #