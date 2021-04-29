PennDOT Highlights Work Zone Safety During National Work Zone Awareness Week

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are highlighting the importance of driver safety while traveling through work zones in conjunction with National Work Zone Awareness Week which runs from April 26 through April 30.

The agencies are urging motorists to practice safe driving behaviors including turning on vehicle headlights in all posted work zones, driving with extreme caution and abiding by posted speed limits. Motorists cited for driving 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit in active work zones automatically will lose their license for 15 days per state law.

In an effort to change unsafe driving behaviors in work zones, Pennsylvania implemented the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWSZE) program in March 2020. Pennsylvania’s AWZSE program uses vehicle-mounted systems to detect and record motorists exceeding posted work zone speed limits by 11 miles per hour or more using electronic speed timing devices. The registered owner of a vehicle recorded on the system will receive a warning letter for a first offense, a violation notice and $75 fine for a second offense, and a violation notice and $150 fine for third and subsequent offenses. These violations are civil penalties only; no points will be assessed to driver’s licenses. AWZSE systems are operational in active work zones where workers are present.

Although travel numbers remain down from last year, the amount of speeding related fatalities statewide has increased from 162 fatalities in 2019 to 188 fatalities in 2020. Speeding is one type of aggressive driving behavior, which also includes other behaviors such as tailgating, weaving in and out of traffic, and passing illegally on the right. Aggressive driving is dangerous and becomes even more dangerous while driving through a work zone.

Additionally, this week the enhanced Move Over law went into effect. Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching an emergency response area. Updates to the law, which include a new point system for violators and sets a fine of $500 for first-time offenders, $1,000 for a second offense, and $2,000 plus 90-day license suspension for a third or subsequent offense, took effect on April 27. The revamped Move Over Law also mandates drivers change lanes or slow down when approaching disabled vehicles when at least two emergency displays, such as vehicle hazard lamps, road flares, and/or cones or caution signs are present.

PSP reminds motorists to make safer choices, not only in work zones but on all roadways, to protect crew members and emergency personnel. General safe practices such as slowing down, using caution in the area, and avoiding all distractions go a long way when behind the wheel. PSP and other law enforcement will continue to cite drivers not abiding by the current work zone safety and Move Over laws.

For more information on work zone safety or Pennsylvania’s updated Move Over Law, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

