Signals to be Upgraded at Two NE Texas Intersections

Two intersections on US 59 in Northeast Texas will have improvements made to their traffic control systems this year, according to plans approved in April by TxDOT.

“One of the projects will be at the intersection of US 59 and Farm to Market Road 96 in Queen City, and the other will be at the intersection of US 59 and Loop 390 in Marshall,” said Rebecca Wells, district traffic engineer for TxDOT in Atlanta. “We will be upgrading the signal lights which includes installing flashing yellow arrow lights. We will also be installing addition safety lighting at intersection in Marshall.”

Striping Technology of Tyler was awarded the contract for these traffic control projects with a bid of $468,445.

Work on the projects should begin in August of this year and take about nine months to complete, Wells said.

