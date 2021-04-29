Georgia FBI National Academy Conference and The Submarine Way Partner
Bringing impactful, culture-changing resiliency and personal accountability training to our law enforcement departments across the State of Georgia
The most practical, relevant, training I have ever seen. The time The Submarine Way takes in learning the organization combined with their powerful reinforcement creates highly effective training.”AUGUSTA, GA, US, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Chapter of the FBI National Academy is deeply committed to the well-being of law enforcement personnel, understanding the direct connection between emotional and physical well-being and the critical decision-making officers face multiple times a day. The Submarine Way has been working with law enforcement departments for years to drive more effective personal leadership, personal and peer accountability, and a more interdependent, collaborative approach of partnering internally to be more effective when interacting within their community. The specific program being delivered at the conference by The Submarine Way's Principal Advisor John Gregory Vincent will focus specifically on resiliency. The conference is being held June 20- 24 at Jekyll Island Georgia. The participant will walk away with tools to address the issues toxic stress brings to policing.
— Allen Heidler - Chief of Police Florence SC
This session will be highly interactive and impactful with open and small group discussions throughout. The focus is providing immediately applicable tools for those that attend to deploy throughout their organizations to build resiliency, establish interdependent and collaborative relationships, and understand the difference between negative conflict and positive conflict. The participant will walk away with life-changing tools to apply when under pressure and to use to shake off issues after a dramatic situation.
As is the case with all of our partners in law enforcement the Georgia Chapter of the FBI National Academy is committed to better policing, better communities, and better relationships internally and externally.
