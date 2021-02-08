The Submarine Way is Honored to Partner With Niagara Institute
When a unique patent published leadership through inclusion system is combined with the expertise and a history of training excellence great things happen.
The best...ever! In nearly 20 years of conferences, speeches and breakout sessions I can say, without question this was the was best training I’ve ever experienced. Relevant and applicable, brilliant.”AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Submarine Way and Niagara Institute are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining industry-leading training in the area of leadership development through inclusion with Niagara Institute’s proud 50-year history as a provider of exceptional training and development to individuals and organizations. The Submarine Way is known for its innovations in melding leadership development with equity and inclusion and delivering it through virtual and in-person learning. So unique the U.S. Patent Office has published a patent on the system. Our partnership with Niagara Institute was a natural, given their reputation and storied history.
— Doug Rogers - Regional VP
The Submarine Way is proud to partner with Niagara Institute to offer our foundation program, Leadership Through Inclusion. This is a 4-course program that has been delivered to thousands and has driven measurable results in small and mid-sized companies in every industry as well as at universities, municipalities and, local law enforcement. Deb Cake Fortin & John Gregory Vincent, the founders of the Submarine Way are looking forward to this long term partnership to enhance learning and application in order to change our world for the better. Deb Cake Fortin shared, "our goal is to touch leaders everywhere by providing tangible skills they can apply in all areas of life."
You can learn more about this program and our partnership with Niagara Institute at https://www.niagarainstitute.com/leadership-through-the-lens-of-inclusion
Gavin Brown, Executive Director at Niagara Institute said it best:
“To meet the needs of the everyday leader, Niagara Institute has partnered with leading training organizations and thought leaders who have expertise and content on leadership, communication, diversity and inclusion, sales, and business management. We also sought partners who can deliver virtual and digital learning that today’s leaders want. In our meticulous selection process, The Submarine Way was a company we were excited to work with.”
About the Submarine Way:
Originally founded in 2008 and re-imagined in 2016 by Deb Cake Fortin - MS and John Gregory Vincent - MBA we believe the world needs to fundamentally change how we value and empower our people in order to create a more creative, productive, and effective culture. A culture that establishes equity and inclusion focused on the mission as the engine. Surfaced from the secret world of submarines there is a better way to develop leaders at all levels, it is the Submarine Way.
We have partners, not clients and more than 100 have benefited from our patent published system. We are changing the world, one company, police department, city, and university at a time with the simple belief that all of us are better than one of us.
Our core areas of expertise are in leadership development, inclusion, equity, and role alignment. We use our expertise to solve conflict issues with your people, supercharge collaboration, maximize team productivity, sharpen mission (results) focus, accountability, as well as help you become talent based in your thinking and decision making. Learn much more at www.thesubmarineway.com
About Niagara Institute:
The Niagara Institute was founded in 1971, reimagined in 2020, and relaunched in 2021 with a commitment to providing relevant and accessible learning experiences for the everyday leader. With a network of leading content partners and topics spanning from leadership, communication, diversity and inclusion, business management, and sales effectiveness, the Institute is able to provide high potentials, people managers, seasoned leaders, and human resource teams the content they need when they need it, anywhere in the world. In addition to training programs, the Niagara Institute offers one to one coaching, assessments, advisory services, and customized leadership training programs. To learn more about the Niagara Institute, visit www.niagarainstitute.com.
Contact the Niagara Institute to learn more about this partnership and our program by calling or emailing them.
+1-877-374-3533
hello@niagarainstitute.com
https://www.niagarainstitute.com/contact-us
Want to dive in deeper with the Submarine Way?
Contact us:
+1 706.250.0895
jt@thesubmarineway.com
www.thesubmarineway.com
Michelle Bennett
Niagara Institute
+1 437-375-7622
michelle@niagarainstitute.com