City of Aiken South Carolina Committed to Developing Law Enforcement and City Leaders
City of Aiken, SC is committed to providing the tools for more effective partnering with city leaders, law enforcement, and the community.
This training is both practical and actionable. It has significantly improved our internal communication, and accountability with each other and has made community interactions more effective.”AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Submarine Way Alliance and the City of Aiken are teaming together to provide professional development and law enforcement resilience training to better position Aiken for success in the community. The Submarine Way Alliance will focus on a program that they call Core Compass One for law enforcement. This program helps to provide tools to law enforcement that will improve internal and external accountability, as well as provide tools for dealing with toxic stress. Law enforcement often suffers from the effects of unresolved toxic stress. This stress leads to problems at home, at work, and in the community. The Submarine Way Alliance will also provide their successful program on succession planning to better help the city with building their future leaders. Leaders who are interdependent and collaborative build cities that are more inclusive. Inclusion improves financials, reduces conflict, and builds a stronger infrastructure for the future. Congratulations to both the City of Aiken, SC, and the Submarine Way Alliance for this teaming that will contribute to an exciting new day for Aiken, SC.
— Luther Reynolds - Chief of Police Charleston SC
