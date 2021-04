For Immediate Release: April 29, 2021 WHO: Charlie Norman, Registrar, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Rep. Cindy Abrams, Ohio House, 29th District Kurt Ruffing, Elder High School Principal WHAT: The BMV will unveil the new Elder High School specialty license plate. WHEN: Friday, April 30, 2021 9:30 a.m. WHERE: Elder High School Fieldhouse (adjacent to the football stadium) 3900 Vincent Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45205