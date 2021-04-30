CATANIA OILS ANNOUNCES ITS POPULAR AVOCADO OIL NOW AVAILABLE IN 750ML FOR RETAIL AND PRIVATE LABEL
Leading provider of conventional, non-GMO & organic oils answers consumer demand for smaller size heart healthy cooking oil
Avocado oil is the hottest commodity in the plant-based oil market today and we expect to see demand continue to spike in the months and years to come." Catania Oils, leading processors and packers of plant-based oils including olive, vegetable, blended and specialty oils, today announced the launch of its newest product, 750 ML Marconi Avocado Oil. Available to consumers and private label customers, today's announcement highlights Catania's pledge to meet customer demand by bringing innovation and quality products to market.
Previously, Catania Oils supplied avocado oil in its Bag-in-Box packaging in a 1.5-liter size. Answering demand for a smaller size for retail and private label customers, Catania developed new packaging in a 750ML light blocking bottle to preserve freshness.
There are numerous benefits to cooking with avocado oil. It is stable in high heat which makes it perfect for cooking, sautéing and stir frying. Rich in oleic acid, avocado oil is a very healthy fat – almost 70% is comprised of oleic acid a monosaturated omega-9 fatty acid. Like Olive Oil, it can be used in uncooked foods such as salads and dips and also has added beauty benefits for moisturizing the face, hair and body.
Catania Oils’ Senior Vice President of Retail Mark Coleman notes, “Avocado oil is the hottest commodity in the plant-based oil market today and we expect to see demand continue to spike in the months and years to come. We’ve already witnessed a steady increase in interest for this product from both home cooks and chefs alike.” He continued, “In addition to the numerous health benefits, it has a mild flavor that can adapt to any cuisine.”
Marconi Avocado Oil will continue to deliver on the company’s brand promise, “Authenticity in Every Drop”.
The oil is currently available to consumers at Market Basket and will expand to other retail chains soon. To discuss private label options, please contact Mark Coleman mcoleman@cataniaoils.com or at 800-343-5522.
ABOUT CATANIA OILS
Catania Oils is a privately-held fourth generation family business that expanded from its modest roots in the early 1900’s to a multi-million-dollar supplier of quality oils for retail, food service, and bulk customers. The company provides both branded and private label oils. The 250,000 square-foot operation located in Ayer, Massachusetts is one of the largest indoor bulk oil processing facilities in the country and combines the latest automation technology with efficient processes and warehouse space to ensure a good price for the high-quality oils it produces. The company’s tagline, Authenticity in Every Drop, is supported by an in-house laboratory that tests the purity of each shipment. For more information visit www.cataniaoils.com
