Professional Learning to Support Acceleration of Equitable Student Learning

Statement of Need:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for Nebraska school districts/school systems. Even so, the opportunity exists to refocus and accelerate student learning, particularly for historically underserved student groups. More than ever, coherent learning experiences in which content builds logically and consistently are necessary, and learning experiences that build on students’ assets—their identity, cultural and language background, interests, and aspirations—will make the learning relevant and engaging. These efforts require an intentional strategy.

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is issuing this Request for Information (RFI) to identify potential partners to provide statewide support aligned to Nebraska’s Framework for School Renewal and Acceleration in the 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-2024 school years. The framework includes four core actions:

Anchor core instruction to high-quality instructional materials and content and move forward with appropriate supports and interventions. Leverage and collect specific data to determine the level of support needed by all students, and in particular students who have been historically marginalized. Assess and attend to whole child needs (e.g. mental health, nutritional needs, etc.) while integrating and aligning to academic acceleration. Utilize community engagement and partnerships as strategies for maximizing every available resource.

This is an RFI only and does not constitute a commitment, implied or otherwise, that the NDE will take procurement action on this request. This RFI is being used to gather information for the NDE to make decisions and does not reimburse the cost incurred in furnishing this information. The NDE will use the results of this RFI to determine interest that may lead to the selection of specific vendors or the issuance of a Request for Proposals (RFP) in order to provide the services described in this request. Respondents are encouraged to provide information for any or all of the requested components listed.

Read full RFI – NDE ESSER RFI2104_1 Final

Submission Method:

Providers will submit their response to the NDE in a single PDF document to the nde.procurement@nebraska.gov email address with “RFI Submission NDERFI2104_1” in the Subject line.

Responses received after the due date of May 24, 2021 (by 3 pm CDT) will not be accepted unless requested by the NDE.

All questions related to this RFI should be directed to nde.procurement@nebraska.gov with “RFI Inquiry NDERFI2104_1” in the subject line.

Disclaimer: The NDE will not publicly disclose proprietary information obtained as a result of this RFI. To the full extent that it is protected by law and regulations, information identified by a respondent as Proprietary or Confidential will be kept confidential. Otherwise, information submitted is considered a public record.