All-Ohio U.S. Armed Forces Career Commitment Celebration Honors Ohio Students for Answering the Call to Military Service

Release date: 4/29/2021

Columbus, OHIO – The Ohio Department of Education this week recognized Ohio students for their commitment to military service with the Annual All-Ohio United States Armed Forces Career Commitment Celebration.

In a new video, State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria and Maj. Gen. Deborah Ashenhurst, director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, join Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to recognize and congratulate students who have committed to military service, including active duty, Reserve and National Guard.

“Thank you for choosing and making a commitment to an armed forces career and for your dedication to the most important public service there is: protecting the rights and freedoms of this great nation. In the education community, we hold serving in the military in very high regard. We take this responsibility very seriously because we recognize how important this career path is for you, for our nation and for our society,” DeMaria told students in his remarks. “What you are about to embark on is not some sort of short-term commitment, but a fulfilling and worthwhile career that will open doors for you wherever your life leads. Everyone that I know who has been in the military has been shaped and molded by the experience and has developed into a confident, well-rounded individual. Thanks to all of you for dedicating yourselves to serving this great country. We wish nothing but the best for you and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

While this year’s All-Ohio United States Armed Forces Career Commitment Celebration is virtual, the impact on Ohio and the nation is just as strong. Throughout April, schools posted their local Ohio Military Signing Day celebrations to recognize and honor students who are answering this call to service. Individuals can search the hashtag #OhioMilitarySigningDay on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to see even more students signing celebratory commitment letters. The one goal set forth in Each Child, Our Future, Ohio’s five-year strategic plan for education, is to increase the percentage of students who are succeeding in a meaningful post-high school experience, which includes service in a military branch. In addition, Ohio’s graduates have the option of earning seals on their diplomas for meeting special requirements in specific areas. Military enlistment is among these 12 graduation seals.

###

