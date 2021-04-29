Wellsburg Bridge in place, project moving toward fall 2022 completion

WELLSBURG, WV – Now that the 830-foot main span of the Wellsburg Bridge has been floated down the Ohio River and lifted onto its pilings, much work remains before the bridge will open to the public. With the main span in place, construction crews must still complete a retaining wall and backfill on the West Virginia side of the bridge, finish pier work on the West Virginia side, complete the approach span on the Ohio side of the bridge, and tie both ends of the span into existing roadways. Concrete for the main span of the bridge also must still be poured. The bridge is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2022.