Truth & Liberty Coalition Believes a Biblical World View Can Strengthen America
What we're seeing now is an increase in the proportion of Americans, and even spiritual leaders, who are tuning into this idea of biblical worldview.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although a recent survey revealed that only about six percent of American adults have a biblical worldview there is reason for optimism, according to a prominent Christian researcher.
— Dr. George Barna, Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University
“The truth of the matter is God has his remnant here in America,” said Dr. George Barna of the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University. “There are millions of devoted followers of Christ here in America who are willing to do anything that God calls them and prepares them to do.”
Dr. Barna recently joined a Truth & Liberty Coalition livecast to discuss a number of issues, including why promoting a biblical worldview is important for America’s future.
Whether you know it or not, everyone has a worldview—a lens through which you see the world. According to Dr. Barna, among all worldviews—including secular humanism and Marxism—the biblical worldview is still most prevalent.
“What we're seeing now is an increase in the proportion of Americans, and even spiritual leaders, who are tuning into this idea of biblical worldview,” said Dr. Barna. “It's so important, because that's the mental, the moral, the spiritual filter, the emotional filter that we use to make decisions.”
In contrast, the number of people who identify with a strictly Marxist worldview has dropped dramatically in the last two years. Seeing socialist principles promoted by leftist candidates in the last election had a significant impact, according to Dr. Barna.
According to Dr. Barna, worldview begins developing in children at the age of 15 months and can be fully formed by 13 years old. He says it is a priority for churches and parents to disciple kids and shape a biblical worldview.
“There's so much stuff that kids can absorb,” says Dr. Barna “We've got to stop thinking, ‘Oh, they're so small. We'll wait until they're in their 20s.’ Too late. By then, the world's already won them over.”
The Truth & Liberty Coalition is working to equip people to be active; to make their biblical views known. “Educating people of faith to engage in public affairs is important for maintaining biblical values in our society,” said Richard Harris, executive director, Truth & Liberty Coalition.
To help develop a biblical worldview, check out the new Biblical Worldview curriculum series created by Andrew Wommack Ministries.
“We find often that Christians don’t know where to start,” said Harris. “Our goal is to educate audiences and connect with resources and groups across the nation to help them impact their own spheres of influence.”
About the Truth & Liberty Coalition:
Established in 2019 by Andrew Wommack, founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries, and other Christian leaders, the Truth & Liberty Coalition offers a variety of programs, tools and resources to be able to focus on conservatism in the United States. Visit the Truth & Liberty website for great practical resources for standing for truth in the public square and learn about becoming a member.
https://truthandliberty.net
About Andrew Wommack:
Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. He and other Christian leaders established the Truth & Liberty Coalition to educate, unify, and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ to affect the reformation of nations through the seven mountains of cultural influence. Since 1968, he has taught God’s Word with clarity and simplicity, emphasizing the unconditional love and grace of God. His vision is to spread the Gospel as far and deep as possible through his daily Gospel Truth television and radio programs, broadcast nationally and internationally, as well as through GospelTruth.TV, his internet television network.
About Executive Director Richard Harris:
Richard Harris graduated from the Charis Bible College School of Ministry in 2015. Before coming to Charis, he earned a degree in political science from Oklahoma State University in 1987, and a Juris Doctorate degree from Cornell Law School in 1994, magna cum laude. He practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court. Richard served for several years as the legal counsel for the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee.
