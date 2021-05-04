Environmental Remediation Veteran Matthew Vetter Joins Cascade

matt vetter

Matthew Vetter, General Manager, Panther Technologies

General Manager to focus on expansion of innovative in situ remediation technologies and civil construction through Panther Technologies subsidiary

Clients across the country will benefit from his extensive experience with manufactured gas plant remediation, in situ stabilization applications, and chemical reagents for in situ injection.”
— Jack Twomey, Panther’s Senior Vice President of Operations

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), the leading field services contractor of drilling and remediation services welcomed Mathew Vetter as General Manager for the New Jersey-based subsidiary Panther Technologies (“Panther”).

The Company is fueling growth in the Northeast region through the continued expansion of its combined technologies approach for more sustainable remediation. This approach integrates high resolution site characterization to detail the nature and extent of subsurface contamination with one or more remedial technologies to target and treat specific zones of contamination. “Matthew plays a critical role in further integrating our in situ stabilization and yellow iron remediation capabilities with Cascade’s full suite of drilling, site characterization, and remediation technologies,” said Jack Twomey, Panther’s Senior Vice President of Operations. “Clients across the country will benefit from his extensive experience with manufactured gas plant remediation, in situ stabilization applications, and chemical reagents for in situ injection.”

Vetter has spent the last 15 years on the national environmental remediation stage. He has served in consulting, project management, and field operation roles. “With this unique blend of perspective, I am able to collaborate with clients to develop a technical approach and execute each project in way that meets specific project goals including safety, performance, and budget,” explains Vetter.


About Cascade
Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.

About Panther Technologies
Panther is recognized as a superior Northeastern United States environmental services firm specializing in remediation and industrial redevelopment serving consulting engineers, utility, and industrial clients. Acquired by Cascade Environmental in 2016, Panther’s in situ injection, in situ stabilization, yellow iron, permeable reactive barriers, and civil construction capabilities are now part of the Company’s Combined Remedies™ approach further expanding the suite of technologies available to help clients achieve their remediation objectives.

Sue Bruning
CASCADE ENVIRONMENTAL
+1 567-202-3525
email us here

About

Cascade Environmental is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Cascade provides the industry’s most comprehensive in-house suite of field services to support your geotechnical and environmental drilling, site characterization, and environmental remediation projects no matter how routine or complex. We offer the full range of drilling technologies with a versatile fleet including limited access and specialty equipment. Field services include high resolution site characterization, injection and thermal remediation services, and turnkey waste management. With 40+ offices across the US, our experts and resources are available to help fulfill your project needs. Learn more at www.cascade-env.com.

Cascade Environmental

