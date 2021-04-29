The Thinkubator's Upcoming Spring Career Day, Solution Days, and Internships Showcase

Tah"Jay Lee-Gonzales at Mott Haven Fridge

More than 60 youth showcase their talents in upcoming events

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thinkubator, a Bronx-based innovation and workforce development nonprofit announces a line-up of events that will conclude their spring 2021 internship programming. On Friday, April 30th At 4:00 p.m., The Thinkubator will host a Career Panel with representatives from Facebook, Sector, Direct Energy, Thought Logic Consulting, ReGeneron, and Virtuity Financial Partners. On Monday, May 3 at 5 p.m., The Thinkubator Solves will host a Solution Day with Uptown & Fresh Barbershop, Tuesday, May 4 at 3:45 p.m., a second Solution Day with Krasdale Foods and our newly launched The Thinkubator Trains Showcase featuring youth working on project-based virtual internships with five New York City businesses at 5:30 p.m. on that date as well. The week will end with a third Solution Day on Thursday, May 6 with Imperfect Foods at 3:00 p.m.

As part of The Thinkubator’s work-based learning programs and internships, the organization provides career exploration and development support, mental health and wellness counseling, academic and career coaching. The Career Day is part of programmatic support for program participants and is open to the public at large. Panelists from the Career Panel all have a connection to the Bronx and will tell their stories of how they got to the current position and career track. The panelists represent a diversity of industries including financial services, technology, science and research, and strategic management and consulting. For those interested in the event visit thethinkubator.org/events.

The Thinkubator Solves is a youth-led design thinking consultancy program where Junior Consultants (students), with the support of professionals, craft solutions to real-world challenges. Program participants learn about design thinking, strategic management, communication, and public speaking and are prepared for careers as junior consultants and entry level management roles. This iteration of the Solves program has worked with 30 youth and three partners to provide strategic consultancy to major challenges they are facing. The Solution Days will display what our program participants have learned over the course of the spring semester and provide implementable solutions to industry partners. These days will be broadcast live on Facebook. Check out the website for more information at thethinkubator.org/events.

The Thinkubator Trains is a signature program of The Thinkubator where interns work virtually in teams for companies on projects. Program participants learn vital skills in project management, critical thinking, team work, communication, and public speaking that prepare them for leadership roles in areas of project management, project assistant, and entry level administrative roles. The Trains program placed 18 youth with five employers. The inaugural Showcase will provide program participants with the opportunity to present on their projects that they are in the process of completing for their internship sites, as well as the impact of the Thinkubator’s groundbreaking virtual Mental Wellness program on their success . Visit the website for more information at thethinkubator.org/events.

More about The Thinkubator

The Thinkubator is a Bronx-based innovation and workforce development nonprofit organization. We craft innovative strategies to complex local challenges that have global implications. The Thinkubator approaches our work with a racial and economic equity lens through three major areas: education, research, and community.

* The Thinkubator Education provides education, career, and work-based learning opportunities for young adults. We seek to prepare diverse, low-income youth from the Bronx and similar communities to succeed in the workplace and the world.

* The Thinkubator Research conducts research, analysis and creates policy solutions to complex challenges. It leverages its data collection and strong analytical skill set to provide strategic consultancy to education, nonprofit, public, and private sectors.

* The Thinkubator Community concentrates on the intersection of issues that inhibit communal growth, development, and productivity and tackles them head on with the communities we serve.

Collectively, The Thinkubator provides a systematic approach to workforce, economic and community development, educational attainment, and combating poverty. Since July 2021, The Thinkubator has provided more than 150 paid work-based learning opportunities to youth.

The Thinkubator aspires to a world where young people from the Bronx and similar communities are trained, educated, and powered to bring their voice to business, organizational, societal, and world challenges.

The Thinkubator would like to thank their internship employers, partners, and clients: Imperfect Foods, Krasdale Foods, Montefiore Medical Center, Mott Haven Fridge, RAP4Bx, Unilever and Uptown & Fresh Barbershop.