RIA Digital Assets Council & New York Institute of Finance Announce Today’s Premiere of Certificate in Blockchain & Digital Assets® Course
GREAT FALLS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RIA Digital Assets Council, in partnership with the New York Institute of Finance, is proud to announce today’s premiere of the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets® course.
The comprehensive, 11-module online self-study program provides financial advisors fluency in blockchain technology, bitcoin and other digital assets. Advisors will become proficient in key practice management areas including tax, regulatory and compliance issues as well as how to add digital assets to client portfolios and explain this new asset class to clients.
“Investors now expect their financial advisors to give them advice about bitcoin,” said Ric Edelman, founder of RIADAC. “The 500 members of the certification program’s inaugural class are leaders in this field and will soon be able to demonstrate their expertise in blockchain and digital assets to their clients.”
The program provides 13 CE credits and certificants are awarded membership in the Council, granting them exclusive benefits such as member-only educational and networking events, introductions to leaders in the crypto community, direct access to brochures, charts and other content for use with clients.
The inaugural class includes financial advisors from France, Great Britain, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Africa, South Korea and Australia. Designed by leading financial advisors, the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets® is the only course of its kind tailored to advisors – and the program’s world-class faculty are foremost experts in the blockchain, digital asset and financial advisory fields.
“Advisors who can’t explain digital assets to clients will find themselves losing clients,” said RIA Digital Assets Council President Don Friedman. “By obtaining our Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets, advisors can gain the knowledge they need while setting themselves apart.”
For more information about the certificate program and to enroll, visit riadac.com.
About RIADAC
The RIA Digital Assets Council is dedicated to advancing the awareness, knowledge and understanding of blockchain and digital assets by Registered Investment Advisors so they can give their clients the advice they need about this new and transformational asset class. Advisors can further their education by enrolling in RIADAC’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®.
About The New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance was formed almost 100 years ago by the New York Stock Exchange and is a global leader in delivering education and training for the financial services industry. Each year the Institute delivers training to more than 50,000 individuals in over 125 countries.
