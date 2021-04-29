A new way to maintain your Data Centre infrastructure
LOBO Systems creates cost-saving advantages and increased safety.DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Problems
Data centres are at the core of every business and crucial is the maintenance of cooling and environmental equipment to ensure your day-to-day operations remain online.
A New Way
Using a LOBO System solution can dramatically improve data centre operations by reducing scaffolding labour costs, which in turn improves service levels and increases uptime. The LOBO System can be assembled quickly, easily and safely around, through or above conveyors and restricted access areas – by upskilling your in-house maintenance crew with LOBO certified training.
This means out-sourced scaffolding labour costs can be reduced without compromising safety. Areas previously considered difficult to get to can now be accessed with ease for maintenance and cleaning purposes. Also, it is available 24/7 therefore puts you in control of what and when you schedule your maintenance tasks.
The increased level of safety adds further to the LOBO proposition.
Cost Benefits
Experience shows that deploying the LOBO system reduces the costs associated with hiring scaffolding and constructing bespoke access systems. By reducing your reliance on out-sourced scaffolding and engineering companies, cost savings will be achieved – easily in 12 months.
With this quantifiable reduction in costs comes the added savings associated with reduced downtime and greater productivity from your maintenance department
Available 24/7, quick to erect – and above all safe – it is immediately adjustable for your next job with no staff waiting time while new fixed-frame structures are built.
