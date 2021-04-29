IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending May 1, 2021
At IRMIX Radio, we are continuing our support for indie artists by recognizing them on a weekly basis through this indie chart, and soon with a weekly magazine dedicated to stories about them.”ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No. Artist Song Record Label
— Martone, CEO of IRMIX Radio, LLC
20 TariaJybre Anointing TJM Music
19 Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified ENT. LLC/ 300 Entertainment
18 Erica Banks Buss It 1501 Certified ENT. LLC/300 Entertainment
17 KG Salone Feat. Memeish Follow Me Diamond Kingdom Entertainment
16 Caleb Gentry Good 2 Me Platinum Keyz Recordings, LLC
15 ShanteNicole Quicksand 1717621 Records DK
14 Ann Patrice Leave You for My Husband Stepin2theglow Publishing
13 Unc6 Billionaire (Like Kayne West) Modern Touch Music
12 Lee Alston 1970s Theme Muzik Lee Alston Muzik
11 Shadey Feed Upon My Broken Heart Gun Records
10 Rawallty Big Talk Raw Melody Entertainment
9 Cin Diego She Workin Stepin2theglow Publishing
8 Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF Productions
7 Gordon City You’ve Done Enough Positiva
6 Martone All Through the Night EEMG LLC
5 Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music
4 Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment
3 Cin Diego She Aint Stepin2thglow Publishing
2 Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea to be continued The Flow of the Nite
1 DC PBX Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production
Song link for IRMIX Radio's # 1 Song of the Week https://open.spotify.com/track/4HuoqqhdtzOqvjsKHKcLOd?si=a372f1e05ac248bf
IRMIX Radio, LLC
IRMIX Radio
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
IRMIX Radio Launch Promo