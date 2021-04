IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending May 1, 2021

IRMIX Radio Logo Banner DC PBX Featuring Reba McEntire - Song # 1 with Survivor Tebe Zalango # 2 Song on IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown

At IRMIX Radio, we are continuing our support for indie artists by recognizing them on a weekly basis through this indie chart, and soon with a weekly magazine dedicated to stories about them.” — Martone, CEO of IRMIX Radio, LLC

ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- No. Artist Song Record Label20 TariaJybre Anointing TJM Music19 Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified ENT. LLC/ 300 Entertainment18 Erica Banks Buss It 1501 Certified ENT. LLC/300 Entertainment17 KG Salone Feat. Memeish Follow Me Diamond Kingdom Entertainment16 Caleb Gentry Good 2 Me Platinum Keyz Recordings, LLC15 ShanteNicole Quicksand 1717621 Records DK14 Ann Patrice Leave You for My Husband Stepin2theglow Publishing13 Unc6 Billionaire (Like Kayne West) Modern Touch Music12 Lee Alston 1970s Theme Muzik Lee Alston Muzik11 Shadey Feed Upon My Broken Heart Gun Records10 Rawallty Big Talk Raw Melody Entertainment9 Cin Diego She Workin Stepin2theglow Publishing8 Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF Productions7 Gordon City You’ve Done Enough Positiva6 Martone All Through the Night EEMG LLC5 Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music4 Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment3 Cin Diego She Aint Stepin2thglow Publishing2 Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea to be continued The Flow of the Nite1 DC PBX Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level ProductionSong link for IRMIX Radio's # 1 Song of the Week https://open.spotify.com/track/4HuoqqhdtzOqvjsKHKcLOd?si=a372f1e05ac248bf

IRMIX Radio Launch Promo