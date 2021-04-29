Writers of the Future Holds Live Q&A for Aspiring Authors
Hundreds of writers signed up for the first-ever live Q&A created for those who completed the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Free online writing workshop.
I am humbled by how much time and energy David Farland has for helping nascent writers and Galaxy Press’s role in this effort to carry out the legacy of L. Ron Hubbard.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of writers signed up for the first-ever Writers of the Future Online Workshop Q&A. Workshop instructor, David Farland, hosted the first Q&A explicitly created for those who had completed the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future free online writing workshop. Promoted as an hour-long event, each session went nearly two hours, with David Farland answering virtually every question proposed.
— Amy from North Carolina
Two time slots were available, Friday evening to allow guests from Asia and the Middle East and Saturday afternoon to allow guests from the Americas, UK, and Europe to attend.
Ceci from Virginia, USA stated, “Since stumbling across WotF, I’ve been more inspired to write and push through to the level of work I'm capable of than any other experience I’ve encountered within a writing community. I'm blown away by the kindness and transparency of this organization. Talk about making the world a better place...you all at WotF are doing it.”
David from Australia wrote in, “It was fantastic and far outweighed my expectations. The audio and video quality was excellent for me, early pre-dawn Sunday morning in Australia. A great way to start my day of writing. As I thought the zoom call was going to be for an hour, to get an hour and fifty minutes was priceless. Thank you again.”
Ciaran in Ireland wrote, “To be honest, I took ten full pages of notes from the meeting. I was sure that most, if not all, of what David had to say would be relevant and inspiring. I was right.”
Amy from North Carolina, USA, commented, “I enjoyed the session immensely and learned a lot. I am humbled by how much time and energy David Farland has for helping nascent writers and Galaxy Press’s role in this effort to carry out the legacy of L. Ron Hubbard.”
Leonardo from Uruguay wrote, “Loved the Q&A. I even got a couple of questions answered.”
Based on the success of the Q&A, another has been scheduled for Friday, July 10, at 7:00 p.m. PT and Saturday, July 11, at 1:00 p.m. PT. It’s free. The only requisite to be invited is that you complete the Writing Workshop.
The writing workshop comprises 13 videos by Orson Scott Card, David Farland, and Tim Powers. There are also essays written by the founder of the Contest,
L. Ron Hubbard, and practical assignments that take a writer from research and concepts to a completed short story. Complete transcripts enable anyone to translate into their language and receive the benefits of this free course.
There are over 5,000 registrants from 108 countries. With a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, the course is well-received from aspiring writers worldwide, as it is designed for the participant to go at their own pace.
Welcome videos from each of the judges teaching the workshop can be seen at Free Online Workshop [linkwritersofthefuture.com/writing-workshop]
Anyone can sign up for the free writing workshop at Workshop Registration/Login.
L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The Contests have recognized 786 writers and illustrators throughout its 36-year history.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 428 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories. They have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 358 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books, and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information on the Contests, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
