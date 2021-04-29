Writers of the Future Holds Live Q&A for Aspiring Authors

David Farland sitting in the Writers of the Future lounge and giving his welcome to the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Online Workshop

David Farland welcome to the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Online Workshop

Hundreds of writers signed up for the first-ever live Q&A created for those who completed the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Free online writing workshop.

I am humbled by how much time and energy David Farland has for helping nascent writers and Galaxy Press’s role in this effort to carry out the legacy of L. Ron Hubbard.”
— Amy from North Carolina
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of writers signed up for the first-ever Writers of the Future Online Workshop Q&A. Workshop instructor, David Farland, hosted the first Q&A explicitly created for those who had completed the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future free online writing workshop. Promoted as an hour-long event, each session went nearly two hours, with David Farland answering virtually every question proposed.

Two time slots were available, Friday evening to allow guests from Asia and the Middle East and Saturday afternoon to allow guests from the Americas, UK, and Europe to attend.

Ceci from Virginia, USA stated, “Since stumbling across WotF, I’ve been more inspired to write and push through to the level of work I'm capable of than any other experience I’ve encountered within a writing community. I'm blown away by the kindness and transparency of this organization. Talk about making the world a better place...you all at WotF are doing it.”

David from Australia wrote in, “It was fantastic and far outweighed my expectations. The audio and video quality was excellent for me, early pre-dawn Sunday morning in Australia. A great way to start my day of writing. As I thought the zoom call was going to be for an hour, to get an hour and fifty minutes was priceless. Thank you again.”

Ciaran in Ireland wrote, “To be honest, I took ten full pages of notes from the meeting. I was sure that most, if not all, of what David had to say would be relevant and inspiring. I was right.”

Amy from North Carolina, USA, commented, “I enjoyed the session immensely and learned a lot. I am humbled by how much time and energy David Farland has for helping nascent writers and Galaxy Press’s role in this effort to carry out the legacy of L. Ron Hubbard.”

Leonardo from Uruguay wrote, “Loved the Q&A. I even got a couple of questions answered.”

Based on the success of the Q&A, another has been scheduled for Friday, July 10, at 7:00 p.m. PT and Saturday, July 11, at 1:00 p.m. PT. It’s free. The only requisite to be invited is that you complete the Writing Workshop.

The writing workshop comprises 13 videos by Orson Scott Card, David Farland, and Tim Powers. There are also essays written by the founder of the Contest,

L. Ron Hubbard, and practical assignments that take a writer from research and concepts to a completed short story. Complete transcripts enable anyone to translate into their language and receive the benefits of this free course.

There are over 5,000 registrants from 108 countries. With a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, the course is well-received from aspiring writers worldwide, as it is designed for the participant to go at their own pace.

Welcome videos from each of the judges teaching the workshop can be seen at Free Online Workshop [linkwritersofthefuture.com/writing-workshop]

Anyone can sign up for the free writing workshop at Workshop Registration/Login.

L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.

The Contests have recognized 786 writers and illustrators throughout its 36-year history.

The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 428 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories. They have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.

The 358 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books, and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.

For more information on the Contests, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.

Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 3234663310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

David Farland invitation to becoming a Writer of the Future

You just read:

Writers of the Future Holds Live Q&A for Aspiring Authors

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 3234663310
Company/Organization
Galaxy Press
7051 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-466-3310
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

More From This Author
Writers of the Future Holds Live Q&A for Aspiring Authors
The Award-Winning Writers of the Future Discussion Forum Has a New Look
Writers of the Future: The One Stop Shop for Aspiring Writers and Artists
View All Stories From This Author