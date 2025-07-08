Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests Welcome Slovakia as 51st Country, Announce Q2 Winners for Year 42

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42, Second Quarter Winners Announced

L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests announce Q2 winners for Year 42 and welcome Slovakia as the 51st country with a Contest winner.

The artist injects the spirit of life into a culture. The competition is very keen and even dagger sharp.” — L. Ron Hubbard, Contest Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests announced their March 31 second-quarter winners for the 42nd year, with Slovakia joining the contests as the 51st country to have a winner. Writers of the Future Winners (Q2 2025):• First Place: Thomas Slee, Victoria, Australia• Second Place: Brenda Posey, Alabama, USA• Third Place: Michael Strickland, Colorado, USA• Bohuslav Argalas, Slovakia• Michel El Asmar, Venezuela/Florida• Karah Richardson, Utah, USAIn 1985, L. Ron Hubbard wrote in the first volume of the series, “The artist injects the spirit of life into a culture.” Four decades later, his words ring true, as he noted, “The competition is very keen and even dagger sharp.” With entries from over 175 countries, the contests now celebrate Slovakia as the 51st country with a winner.Contest Director Joni Labaqui said, “Welcoming winners each quarter is thrilling, but a winner from a new country adds extra excitement. Congratulations to all!” Full lists of Finalists, Semi-Finalists, Silver Honorable Mentions, and Honorable Mentions are available at writersofthefuture.com/blog.Winners will attend a weeklong workshop in Hollywood with Contest judges, including leading industry figures, followed by a gala awards ceremony.Writer Judges: Kevin J. Anderson, Doug Beason, Gregory Benford, Orson Scott Card, Brian Herbert, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, Hugh Howey, Nancy Kress, Katherine Kurtz, Mark Leslie, Todd McCaffrey, Rebecca Moesta, Larry Niven, Jody Lynn Nye, Nnedi Okorafor, Tim Powers, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Brandon Sanderson, Robert J. Sawyer, Robert Silverberg, Dean Wesley Smith, S.M. Sterling, Sean Williams.Illustrator Judges: Echo Chernik, Lazarus Chernik, Ciruelo, Vincent Di Fate, Diane Dillon, Bob Eggleton, Craig Elliott, Larry Elmore, Laura Freas Beraha, Brian C. Hailes, Brittany Jackson, Val Lakey Lindahn, Stephan Martiniere, Sergey Poyarkov, Rob Prior, Irvin Rodriguez, Dan dos Santos, Shaun Tan, Tom Wood, Stephen Youll.The Contests’ success is reflected in their winners’ achievements. The 571 Writing Contest winners and published finalists have produced over 8,000 novels and short stories, with sales exceeding 60 million copies. The 418 Illustrating Contest winners have contributed to over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.For more information, visit writersofthefuture.com.

