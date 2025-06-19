'L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41' Wins Gold at 8th Annual American Fiction Awards
American Fiction Awards Gold Medal Presented to “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” Anthology.
It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41,” published by Galaxy Press, won the Gold Medal in the Anthology category at the 8th Annual American Fiction Awards, announced Jeffrey Keen, president and CEO of American Book Fest, on June 17, 2025. The awards recognized mainstream and independent titles for top honors.
— L. Ron Hubbard, Contest founder
“‘Writers of the Future Volume 41’ was released two months ago and has already earned its first Gold Award,” said John Goodwin, president of Galaxy Press. He highlighted L. Ron Hubbard’s vision from the anthology’s first volume: “It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Goodwin noted the book’s release in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa on June 18, 2025, coincided with the award.
The anthology features stories and illustrations, including:
• “Kill Switch” by Robert F. Lowell, illustrated by Jordan Smajstrla (Grand Prize Illustrator). An obsolete police robot gets one last chance to avoid the scrapyard, testing the line between justice and murder.
• “Blackbird Stone” by Ian Keith, illustrated by Marianna Mester. A door to eternity opens in a doctor’s office, forging a marriage of love between irreconcilable universes.
• “Storm Damage” by T.R. Naus, illustrated by Haileigh Enriquez. A scientist discovers time travel, but a storm threatens his legacy.
• “Karma Birds” by Lauren McGuire, illustrated by Breanda Petsch. Claire and her sisters are on the run to avoid mortal danger as they flee deadly birds.
• “The Boy From Elsewhen” by Barlow Crassmont, illustrated by Daniel Montifar. In a tech-mandated world, a boy’s defiance sparks intrigue and envy.
• “Code L1” by Andrew Jackson, illustrated by HeatherAnne Lee. A survey team faces horror from beyond death on an uncharted jungle world.
• “ASCII” by Randyn C.J. Bartholomew (Grand Prize Writer), illustrated by Tremani Sutcliffe. A self-driving car faces a world-altering choice while giving a ride to a reclusive writer.
• “Slip Stone” by Sandra Skalski, illustrated by Haileigh Enriquez. Carlos Buela is lost in time and space, guided by a mysterious rock he purchased as a tourist.
• “The Stench of Freedom” by Joel C. Scoberg, illustrated by John Barlow. In a lightning-powered city, a father discovers the brutal truth about the person he has become.
• “The Rune Witch” by Jefferson Snow, illustrated by David Hoffrichter. After a tragedy, the last member of a magical sisterhood chooses between forgiveness and vengeance.
• “Thirty Minutes or It’s a Paradox” by Patrick MacPhee, illustrated by Cam Collins. A pizza delivery guy juggles conspiracies and collapsing timelines with future selves.
• “A World of Repetitions” by Seth Atwater Jr., illustrated by CL Fors. Humanity struggles in a fractured reality trapped in a 36-hour time loop.
Additional stories by established authors include:
• “Tough Old Man” by L. Ron Hubbard, illustrated by Dwayne Harris. A rookie constable faces brutal training on an alien outpost.
• “My Name Was Tom” by Tim Powers, illustrated by Gigi Hooper. A man searches for his wife on an endless ship amid haunting memories.
• “Under False Colours” by Sean Williams, inspired by Craig Elliott’s cover image “Creature of the Storm.” A solitary observer unravels survival and identity on a gas giant.
Founded by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983, the Writers of the Future Contest supports emerging writers. The Illustrators of the Future Contest, launched in 1988, provides opportunities for artists. The 571 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies. The 418 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have created art for over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, television shows, and documentaries.
For more information, visit www.writersofthefuture.com. Full awards results are at www.americanbookfest.com/2025afapressrelease.html.
